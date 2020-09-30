Societal inequality 'hasn’t been as bad since Medieval times', Dáil told

Government policies is deriving child poverty and income inequality in Ireland to Medieval levels, the Dáil has heard.

But Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly, said the Dáil had struggled to get a quorum for the debate, despite the importance of the issue.

Ireland had a duty not just to tackle child poverty, but to eradicate it, she said. “If we can’t do that, we cannot call ourselves a Republic.”

Peadar Tóibín TD said Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was on course to be the world’s first trillionaire by 2026 - meaning that he would have more money that 137 individual countries.

“That is just breathtaking,” he said, adding that US multinationals in Ireland had not brought widespread prosperity to the people as a whole.

Stressing that he was not against foreign direct investment, the leader of the Aontú fringe party, said that the level of income inequality in society “hasn’t been as bad since Medieval times.”

Speaking on Social Democrats motion on child poverty, with the Central Statistics Office declaring last year that 200,000 youngsters were living in poverty, Mr Tóibín said tax treatment was playing a major role.

“Tax injustice is feeding the massive wealth creation of a new individuals and robbing many people of the ability to feed and root their families,’” he said.

“This country’s tax policies are one of the drivers of that inequality.”

Foreign direct investment should provide societal benefits on fronts such as Education, public transport, IT connectivity, and Health, he said.

“It shouldn’t be a case of bargain basement taxes. Wealth inequality is leading to massive inequality in Ireland,” he added, noting that his constituency office is also headquarters to the Meath food bank, “which has helped 600 families this year alone.”

People Before Profit TD Joan Collins said Dublin was the second most expensive city in Europe after Copenhagen, making it a real struggle to survive for low paid workers. “As long as we have low pay, we will have child poverty,” she said.

“There is a virtual reign of terror by management and workers are afraid to raise their voices, let alone join a union,” she said.

