Socially-distanced queue forms for ‘takeaway’ ashes outside church

This morning there was a queue for blessed ashes at Grange church on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth. Pictured after receiving their ashes is Ann Finnegan with her daughter Doriena and grandchildren Muireann and Teddy. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

A SOCIALLY-DISTANCED line of people waited this morning to collect their ‘takeaway’ ashes from one of Ireland’s oldest churches to mark the start of Lent.

Fr Malachy Conlon blessed the 1,000 individual containers during morning mass at the Church of St James, Grange on the Cooley Peninsula in county Louth.

The ashes were placed in large open baskets in front of the altar for people to collect and take home with them.

“I got two, one for me and one for my neighbour who can’t get to the church,” said Pat Halpenny (79) from Ballagan.

It is not the first time Fr Malachy Conlon has adapted to the restrictions brought by Covid-19. Last year he used a vehicle similar to the Pope mobile to travel through the parish and bless parishioners while observing social distancing on Holy Thursday.

Anne Clarke and her grandson Calvin Clarke age 1 collecting their ashes from the church this morning.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anne Clarke and her grandson Calvin Clarke age 1 collecting their ashes from the church this morning.

One of the many homes he stopped outside was the Halpennys’, and Pat said: “We are very lucky to be living in Cooley with this priest. What he did last year was unbelievable, he stopped at the house for a few seconds so you got a blessing from a distance off him.”

Mr Halpenny said lockdown “is not easy” for him. “I was a man that went out and visited people, I loved visiting people and that is all knocked to the head. I am trying to abide by the rules and staying in,” he said.

Three generations of the Finnegan family from Mucklagh, Carlingford were among the first to collect their ashes.

Doriena Finnegan was joined by her mother Ann and her two children, Muireann (10) and son Teddy (2).

“To collect the ashes, you went in one door and sanitised your hands as you went in. Then up to the altar, collect the ashes and out the other door and you sanitised again,” said Doriena.

“There was a little note for each family to just take one container. I will see if my neighbours got them and if they didn’t I will run back up and get some more for them.”

She said the benefits of having the effort made by the Church at Lent is important. “For the older generation, for my mother and that, they need that ritual, they need that in their lives.”

Her mother said: “Fr Malachy is one of the nicest priests that has ever come to Cooley parish. He does go above and beyond, will do anything for anyone, just ring him and he makes himself available.”

They also recalled last April, and Ann said, “we stood at the gate and he blessed us all.”

The family said a prayer in their car after collecting their ashes and as for Lent, Doriena said she will be on the phone a bit more because, “I think that given the way things are, we should just all try and reach out to each other more, maybe contact someone you haven’t reached out to in a while.”

Fr Malachy said the decision to provide 1,000 individual containers for the parish came along after, “we talked about how best we might deliver sealed packs of blessed ashes and the idea of an envelope was floated around but this way is much cleaner and can be sanitised,” he said.

Pictured after receiving their ashes from their mum are sisters Aoibhínn and Clíona Carroll.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pictured after receiving their ashes from their mum are sisters Aoibhínn and Clíona Carroll.

He explained that up until 8pm, “parishioners can come to the church quietly, bring the ashes home with them and bless themselves with the ashes.”

“We have nearly 1,000 families in the parish and there has been quite a bit of interest to know can people from other parishes come. Naturally, we would like our parishioners to get them first and if there are any left over, people from outside the parish are welcome.”

After mass he took some of the containers to a local nursing home to make them available to residents there.

Fr Malachy also said that the Internet and webcams have seen people from all over the world watch online mass.

“I know a lot of young families who are linking in every Sunday and this morning people from 10 different countries linked in for 10 o’clock mass.”

He said that in the last month 10,956 people viewed from over a dozen countries including the UK, USA, Australia, India, several European countries as well as Kenya and the Ukraine.

“There is an appetite out there to be connected and I find a lot of people away from home, a lot of young people away from home see it as a way of touching base with home.”

Online Editors