A €15 increase in all social welfare payments is being considered ahead of the Budget.

Newly published government papers suggest the move will cost more than €1.1bn.

However, increases in employee and employer PRSI contributions are also being considered to fill the widening gap in the State’s pension fund.

The Department of Finance published its annual Tax Strategy Group papers which detail the options and costings ministers will considered ahead of the Budget earmarked for September 27.

The documents form the backbone of the Government’s budget negotiations and give an indication of what is being considered ahead of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath delivering their budget speeches in the Dáil next month

In the document on the Social Protection budget package, a number of options are outlined for increasing all welfare rates, such as the State pension, Jobseeker’s benefit and disability payments by €15.

The paper says a €15 increase would see a person on a working age payment see their weekly rate increase to €223 while a person on the contributory State pension would see their rate increase to €268.30 a week.

It says a €15 increase in all rates along with proportionate increases for qualified adults and those on reduced rates of payment would cost the taxpayer €1.1bn. A €6.50 per week increase in the the Living Alone Allowance, at a cost €78.1m, is also being considered.

Read More

The other option being considered ahead of the budget is a €10 weekly rate increase for all social welfare payments, with a proportionate increase for qualified adults, along with €10 increase in the weekly rate of Fuel Allowance, €10 increase in the Living Alone Allowance, €8 increase for Qualified Children aged under 12 and €14 rise for children 12 and over. This option would also cost €1.1bn.

Consideration is also given to increasing welfare rates in line with the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). Based on the index rate from May this would mean an 8.3pc increase in payments or €21.10 extra per week for welfare recipients at a cost of €1.6bn.

A double welfare payment, akin to the Christmas bonus and at a cost of €311m, is also on the table.

The report also warns of a growing blackhole in the Social Insurance Fund which funds pension payments. It is predicted the fund will be running a €2.3 billion in 2030 and €13 billion by 2050 before steadily increasing to €21 billion in 2070.

It suggests increasing employer and employee PRSI rates by 1.5pc over the next five years. This would mean that the current employee contribution rate of 4pc, which has not changed since 2001, would increase to 5.5% and the employer rate of 11.05pc would rise to 12.55pc.

It also proposes phasing out the lower rate of employer contribution, which is currently 8.8pc, by increasing it gradually over a five-year timeframe to reach the new standard rate of 12.55pc.