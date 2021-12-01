Social networks can help ethnic minorities combat racial discrimination in jobs market, study finds

Ethnic minorities may be missing out on job opportunities if they are not plugged in to work-related social networks, a new study by the ESRI on combatting racial discrimination in the labour market has found.

A report published today by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found “people from ethnic minority groups and immigrants may face significant discrimination in job recruitment. Numerous field experiments indicate a substantial level of discrimination in hiring, particularly of non-Western immigrants and/or ethnic minorities, though effects do vary across countries.”

To combat this, the ESRI has analysed international research into racial discrimination in the workplace, including legislative and legal remedies, as well as affirmative action and equal opportunities policies and the use of new technologies, such as algorithms in the recruitment process.

Among its findings, it found that “social networks play a significant role in recruitment and understanding labour market inequality,” which is especially true in fields like the hospitality and retail sectors which may rely more on word of mouth than job advertisements, according to ESRI researcher and lead author of the report Dr Frances McGinnity.

"Social networks are very important in recruitment but ethnic minorities may not hear of the networks if employers are recruiting informally,” she told Independent.ie.

Noting that a large number of the 24-30-year-old cohort are recruited via word of mouth or networking, members of ethnic minorities who are not included in such networking groups may be losing out on career or job opportunities in which informal hiring practices can disadvantage minority groups, she said.

The report, entitled Measures to combat racial discrimination and promote diversity in the labour market: a review of evidence, found that “it is not surprising that efforts to address the lack of networks of minority applicants are proven to be very effective. This includes interventions such as outreach in universities, internships and traineeships, all of which will provide people from ethnic minority backgrounds with networks to access social capital. In the same vein, cross-group mentoring and sponsorship can both have positive effects in terms of providing mentees/protégés with knowledge and access to aspects of the labour market.”

Among its other findings, the authors found “ there is little evidence that short-term unconscious bias training leads to sustained changes in behaviour and outcomes in the workplace: changing recruitment and workplace practices is likely to be more effective.”

They also found that “diversity initiatives in organisations (such as diversity training programmes) are most effective when people understand why they are being introduced and when they are supported by both majority and minority workers.”

Anti-discrimination legislation was also cited as a positive step which “sends important signals about acceptable behaviour and attitudes within a society. However, such legislation is not self-enforcing: implementing legislation is challenging and its effectiveness in deterring discrimination is difficult to assess.”

The study also examined the use of new technologies, such as the use of algorithms and machine learning in recruitment and selection processes, which it noted “have the potential to reduce labour market discrimination and increase diversity, as long as the algorithms used do not replicate previous biases in recruitment.”

"Our review shows that there is no single solution to combatting labour market discrimination", Dr McGinnity said.

"The most effective strategy for Ireland will involve the introduction and evaluation of a range of measures, as well as clear communication of their aims and effectiveness."



