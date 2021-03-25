Social media minister Simon Harris joining TikTok and the TDs that have tried (and sometimes failed) to get ‘down with the kids’

FOR politicians, mastering the art of connecting with young people is a tricky balancing act. The obvious aim is to be informative and fun, but sometimes they unintentionally end up on the cringeworthy side of the scale.

Being turned into a meme is no longer a source of embarrassment – it is an honour for any politician hoping to hit the headlines.

Here, we take a look at our politicians’ attempts at getting ‘down with the kids’:

Simon Harris joins TikTok

Just hours after setting up his TikTok account, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has almost 40,000 followers on the platform. Minister Harris has so far posted three ‘TikToks’, or short videos, on the platform.

The first video has 650,000 views and sees the minister saying hello and admitting that he is “not sure I quite know what I’ve let myself in for”.

Read More

Posted two hours later is a short montage of his desk, chair, and computer screen with the caption “More Zoom meetings” as a remix of Rihanna’s Work plays in the background. This has amassed 160,000 views.

A third video, posted later on last night, is another montage – of him switching on his rose-gold kettle, making tea, tuning into the Serbia-v-Ireland soccer match and reading documents from a folder with a gold Oireachtas harp on the front. This video has over 123,000 views.

In Irish politics, Minister Harris wins the medal for his social media interaction. He has over 160,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly goes ‘live’.

Gerry Adams' bizarre tweets

It was Gerry Adams’ Twitter account that had people asking whether or not this was the real Mr Adams, so bizarre were his musings.

Back in 2013, his bizarre tweets turned into Twitter gold: “In Dáil chamber. Thought I had a pen in my pocket. Discovered it is a tooth brush! Silly me!!!!”

There was the time he simply tweeted: “I love Shrek.”

He also once announced that he was in the bath with a rubber duck, which not only attracted thousands of likes, but gave the former Sinn Féin leader meme-status with younger users.

Leo Varadkar does Mean Girls

Last year, Fine Gael leader and then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took the opportunity in his televised addresses to the nation to score some points with the younger crowd.

He quoted not only Seamus Heaney, but also popular films, such as Lord of the Rings and “chick flick” favourite Mean Girls, from which he quoted that “the limit does not exist” when it comes to what the nation can achieve.

Richard Bruton goes cooking on Insta

Former minister Richard Bruton hit headlines when he created an Instagram account to share snaps of his cooking.

He has since graduated branched out to Twitter, where he shares videos of him making scones and Thai curries.

Last year, a Fine Gael promo video, which featured the TD’s toned abdomen, sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Micheál Martin’s chat with Seamus the puppet

Fianna Fáil leaves much to be desired when it comes to their attempts to appeal to future voters. Just two weeks ago, Taoiseach Micheál Martin took part in RTÉ’s Home School Hub, where he was “interviewed” by Seamus the puppet dog.

When asked playfully by the puppet who he is, Mr Martin gave a philosophical answer: “I don’t know, I’m still trying to find out.”

Arguably, Education Minister Norma Foley did a better job when she appeared on the same programme last year and brandished a homework pass, to the delight of schoolchildren.