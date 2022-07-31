| 15.3°C Dublin

Social housing lease spend to double despite pledge to stop

Social Democrat TD calls ‘sweetheart deals’ with developers ‘exceptionally bad value for money’

Social Democrats Housing Spokesperson Cian O&rsquo;Callaghan. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Picture by Gareth Chaney. Expand
Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. Picture by Gareth Chaney.

Dermot Desmond. Picture by RollingNews.ie

Mark Tighe

The State is set to double its spend on leasing social housing in the space of two years despite the Housing Minister promising to end the practice after criticism from Dermot Desmond that it was a “criminal waste of money”.

Figures obtained through a parliamentary question from Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan, show the State’s spend on leasing social housing for the first half of 2022 was €36.6m, while it was €37m for the whole of 2020. The total spend in 2021 was €55.37m.

