Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall says her objections to housing proposals were based on ‘local housing need’

TD argues that vulture funds are building high-rise apartments that are of a poor standard and too expensive

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall has defended her decision to object to housing developments in her constituency.

Party TDs and councillors have lodged complaints about elements of more than 3,000 potential new homes as many were part of build-to-rent developments, meaning they would not be available for sale.

The former party co-leader said one eight-story apartment building would “completely distort” the area of Beaumont in her constituency.

She said the development of those build-to-rent apartments would result in “over-priced shoebox” units.

Deputy Shortall today said the submissions were made to “point out how we could be doing things much better to meet the local housing need and to ensure housing is affordable and accessible to people”.

The TD argued that the “majority” of housing developments in the Dublin area are not meeting housing need.

“Certainly, I and other members of the party would have made submissions in relation to the planning framework that’s there at the moment that forces developers to provide that kind of high-rise development and very expensive developments that do not meet local housing need,” she said.

“What we need is good quality houses and apartments that can meet the local housing demand, that is principally affordable, that’s the key thing.”

She criticised the “kind of built-to-rent, low standard apartments that are being allowed at the moment”.

The Dublin North-West TD added that “the reality” of many housing developments is that they are facilitating “vulture funds, which are about making fast profit on low standard accommodation that is high-rise and does not meet local housing need.”

“The Government needs to rethink that.”

She said it is “important” to point out that most of the applications she made comments on were “strategic housing developments and also build-to-rent”.

Deputy Shortall said she welcomes that “very late in the day” the Government has recognised those schemes are “not what people need”.

“Finally, the Government is seeing that their approach in recent years just does not work.”

Deputy Shortall today said the Social Democrats are looking for “good quality housing that meets housing need that is principally affordable for people who want to buy or rent, and that’s not what the Government is providing at the moment.”

She added: “The whole emphasis has been on facilitating vulture funds to build high-rise apartment developments that end up costing a lot of money and that’s not the kind of housing that we need.”