A soccer club is giving punters the opportunity to own their very own home for just €100 as part of a mega raffle.

A soccer club is giving punters the opportunity to own their very own home for just €100 as part of a mega raffle.

Soccer club running raffle with four-bedroom house up for grabs

One lucky person is set to win a four-bedroom semi-detached house worth €175,000 in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Aileach FC, in Burnfoot, are holding the draw at an event on December 29.

The raffle was organised in a bid to help the club raise the necessary funds to complete the development phase of new facilities.

"No matter what age you are this prize could change your life," the club said on its website.

"Whether you're a young person who just started working, a couple thinking of getting married, a couple who would like to clear their existing mortgage or someone with their eye on retirement, someone's life will change in December 2018."

Among the prizes are an all-inclusive week-long cruise on the Mediterranean worth €2,500 and vouchers for local businesses.

The total prize fund is a staggering €190,000.

Tickets will be available after Friday and will cost €100.

You can buy them at www.aileachfcmegadraw.com.

Online Editors