Soc Dem politician apologises for voting against accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

A politician has apologised for accidentally voting the wrong way on refugees, and said he did so “inadvertently.”

Wicklow County Council last night voted not to provide two sites in west Wicklow to the Department of Housing for the building of 68 modular homes for Ukrainian families.

Social Democrat councillor Mark Barry issued an apology after he had appeared to defy party policy on supporting the re-homing of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

“Yesterday during a vote Wicklow county council I inadvertently voted against the first of two proposals to dispose of land for refugee accommodation in West Wicklow,” Cllr Barry said.

“I want to be clear that this was an error on my part and I apologise for any upset that was caused.”

The first site, in Baltinglass, was for 36 homes, and the second in Dunlavin for 30 homes. Fianna Fáil, Independent, and most Fine Gael councillors voted against the plans — along with Mr Barry. It was a hybrid meeting, and Mr Barry was online at the time.

“I have always believed that as a country — and a county — we must provide safe and secure accommodation for refugees who are fleeing here in fear of for their lives,” Cllr Barry said. He denounced “the brutal and an illegal invasion of Ukraine by Putin's regime,” saying it was “responsible for tens of thousands of deaths, untold destruction, and incalculable human suffering. We must support Ukrainians through this terrible time.” Going further to explain his actions to voters in a post on Facebook, he wrote: “In politics, it's important to acknowledge mistakes when they are made and to undertake to correct the record and any harm that may have been caused.

“I cannot undo last last night's incorrect vote. But I promise to do my best to support refugees who are being accommodated in Wicklow now and into the future.”

However, sources pointed out that Cllr Barry had sat through a two-hour debate before casting his vote on the proposals for Baltinglass — where the Social Democrats have a candidate primed for the local elections next year. She is Deirdre McCormack, who works part-time for Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore. Ms Whitmore insisted this had nothing to do with the vote, which was a genuine error.

She pointed out that both sites were in the West Wicklow electoral area, and Cllr Barry had voted in favour of the second one. “Social Democrat policy is unequivocal support for accommodating Ukrainian refugees,” Ms Whitmore said.

"He voted the wrong way through error. Mark was co-opted to the council and is not there that long. Accommodating refugees is challenging, but we can only help those who are fleeing wars. It is very important we do so.”

In reference to the news that refugees would be accommodated on the Electric Picnic site and that the Government had also approached the organisers of the National Ploughing Championships, Ms Whitmore added: “The news that refugees are going into tents on festival fields is not acceptable.”

Labour Wicklow councillor Paul O’Brien said it was “shocking” that Government councillors had voted against allowing the three-year leases of council sites for modular homes for Ukrainian families.

“The two sites would have provided for a total of 68 emergency modular homes, and councillors would have been able to vote again in three years on the issue due to a review clause,” he told Independent.ie.

“Ukrainian families are fleeing war in their own country and the State is having to resort to using tents at Electric Picnic and the National Ploughing Championships, when we could be providing modular homes on publicly owned sites,” Cllr O’Brien said.