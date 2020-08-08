Soaring temperatures set to hit 26 degrees ahead of thundery downpours

THE sun will be splitting the rocks tomorrow as temperatures are set to soar to 26 degrees before parts of the nation are hit with thundery downpours next week.

Tomorrow may even be a day to break out the barbeque with Met Eireann forecasting warm and dry conditions will remain on Sunday with sunny spells continuing throughout the day.

Highest temperatures will reach from 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in the midlands and south Leinster.

Rain showers may develop in parts of Ulster and east Leinster on Sunday night.

The good weather will come to an end on Monday for most of Leinster and Ulster as heavy, thundery showers will move in from the east, continuing overnight.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in south Leinster and Munster.

The sunny weather and dry conditions are expected to continue until Friday, with the exception of possible heavy showers developing through the second half of Wednesday.

Forecasters says current indications suggest that Friday will bring an end to the country's sunny streak as next weekend will be unsettled with heavy widespread showers plummeting down.

