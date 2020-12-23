Soaring prices to meet puppy demand sparks fears

Becky Bristow of Dogs Trust holds two of six pups from an accidental terrier-cross litter at the centre in Dublin. Photo: PA

A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more than four or five times their usual value, leading to fears of a surge in the illegal puppy trade . Ill egal breeders have been cashing in on the demand for pandemic pu ppies, with puppy farmers stepping in to fill the supply gap.

Despite the warnings, people are continuing to use social media sites to buy illegally bred puppies without any information about the animal’s background.

Illegal traders have scaled up their operations over the last year, with some puppy farms caging up to 300 dogs and puppies in barns.

Becky Bristow, executive director of Dogs Trust, said designer cross-breeds have been “churned out” in recent months. The demand has seen prices soar.

Read More

“Families have always wanted dogs but with one or both parents out working it was never feasible. B ut now, with so many working from home, they can, and people are grasping the opportunity,” she said.

“It’s basic supply and demand. For several months, particularly over the summer, more people wanted a dog than was available. The reality is that illegal breeders or puppy farmers stepped in to fill that gap.

" E ven they couldn’t breed fast enough, so the prices kept going up and up.

“A pedigree dog that usually sells for €500 was selling for between €2,500 and €3,000.

“Dogs became a commodity and it meant people were going online looking for dogs and believing some of the puppy farming marketing.

“Designer cross-breeds were being churned out, there was no socialisation of the dogs and people don’t realise the level of care and expense involved.

“It has absolutely exploded on social media, and one of the things that deeply concerns us is that the people who bought a puppy during lockdown then start to realise they can’t handle it, it’s too expensive and instead of trying to find a new home they resell it online. That is as bad as being a puppy farmer because it is putting money before the welfare of the dog.”

She said some puppies go through two or three homes which leaves them “terrified”.

Illegal puppy farmers could have up to 100 females that they breed three times a year. Each could have between five and six puppies which can sell for around €2,000.

Ms Bristow urged people to source dogs through recommended websites, including petbond.ie.

Read More

Irish Independent