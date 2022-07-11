Soaring costs sees post-Covid building boom fade

Ireland’s construction sector is experiencing its first slump in over a year as soaring costs choke new projects across the commercial and residential sectors.

It has been described as a “watershed” moment for the construction business as a post-Covid boom fizzles out and hiring stalls.

The decline in home building should cause real concern within Government that it could miss medium and longer-term targets for residential construction. Consulting firm EY has already predicted shortfalls in 2023 and 2024.

The bleak picture painted by figures this morning from BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland show that building firms are scaling back inventory purchases amid a lack of enquires and planned projects being postponed as runaway inflation stifles activity.

Its latest construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) shows that construction activity has tumbled into contraction for the first time since April last year when the continuing impact of the pandemic hit business.

Read More

The seasonally adjusted total activity index for the construction sector fell to 46.6 in June from 51.5 in May.

Any figure below 50 indicates contraction, and any figure above, expansion.

“June has been a watershed month for construction activity,” said John McCartney, director and head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

“The post-Covid rebound has been fading since February, but the June PMI reflects the first absolute pull-back since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“A recurring theme is that costs are rising faster than the value of delivered properties, squeezing viability.”

However, he described the slowdown in home building as “marginal” in June.

Mr McCartney said that about 28,000 dwellings should be completed this year, an increase of more than 30pc on 2021.

He pointed out that while materials costs have been soaring since early 2021, the cost of labour is now contributing to inflationary pressures.

“The number of people working in construction rose by 30pc in the year to March, and the resulting labour scarcity has driven construction wage growth to nearly 9pc per annum,” Mr McCartney pointed out.

“However, the June PMI suggests that this is beginning to regulate itself – order books were weaker for the third month in a row and employment growth in the sector has stalled for the first time since we came out of lockdown.”

BNP Paribas said that the 150 industry respondents to its latest survey noted a lack of order enquiries, with some indicating that previously agreed projects had been postponed due to price pressures.

It said that new business has now decreased in each of the past three months, prompting construction firms to scale back their purchasing activity.

BNP Paribas added that price pressures have contributed to a negative outlook amongst construction firms.

Combined with falling new orders and a wider economic slowdown, the companies expect their activity to decline over the next 12 months.

It is the first time since September 2020 that the businesses expressed such pessimism.