Soaring cost of insurance threatens to force ‘hundreds of firms’ to quit

Business owners in the hospitality and leisure sectors say they are having to borrow huge money to cover extortionate insurance premiums.

After a bleak 19 months of trading during the pandemic, there are fears for the viability of hundreds of companies in 2022, with many having to refinance their business to try to stay afloat.

“Our insurance bill is €37,500 annually and we paid the whole thing in full after taking out a loan. Yet we were closed for the best part of the last two years and got no sort of refund or rebate of any description,” said Shane Murphy, owner of KBowl Kilkenny.

Mr Murphy has been running the family entertainment centre for 12 years.

In that time, there has been one personal injury claim brought against KBowl and another one is currently pending.

The premium increased by €10,000 for two consecutive years.

“We had a little child, who had a little red mark, and on my life, the guardian came up and didn’t ask if we had first aid, they asked if we had insurance,” Mr Murphy said.

“People know it’s easy money.”

The interest rate on the loan for paying insurance is around 8.5pc, which significantly eats into any profit.

“With the pandemic and being closed, and insurance, we’ve refinanced here three times in two years just to keep going,” Mr Murphy said.

He said some businesses were continuing to trade without insurance as they simply could not afford it.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform said it was aware of many organisations using their cash reserves or borrowing money to pay their insurance premiums.

“It is unlikely that many will close this side of Christmas, but many have told us that they cannot keep the doors open much longer at the current rates,” said Peter Boland, director of the Alliance.

Squirrel’s Scramble, a popular adventure park in Bray, Co Wicklow, faced permanent closure after its premium jumped from €26,000 to €88,000 for the coming year.

The matter was raised in the Dáil after the owners contacted local politicians – and the company’s broker secured a cheaper policy, but it is still more than twice the amount they were paying.

Owner Chris Lang told the Irish Independent: “It is an enormous source of stress. From sleepless nights and losing weight, to worrying every day and every spare second about what’s going to happen.

“Every year it’s always a huge cause of anxiety when it comes to renewal time.”

Mr Lang was recently contacted by an adventure business in New Zealand that wanted to know about the insurance situation in Ireland, or whether it was worth establishing a base here.

His advice to the adventure business was to “stay away and go to a different country”.

Squirrel’s Scramble has ziplines and high ropes and over the years, there have been personal injury claims.

When it first opened in 2014, the insurance was around €2,000.

“We have outstanding claims because of the way things are in Ireland,” he said.

“There are too many incentives for doing claims. It’s made too easy to get a claim done because of ‘no win, no fee’ legal advice being offered.

“The potential payouts and the law costs are so big that most insurance companies would rather settle instead of going through court.

“Even if you make a false claim, the chances that you will settle are big because it could potentially be so much more.”

Squirrel’s Scramble is due to reopen in March and its 16 staff members will retain their jobs.

However, Mr Lang is fearful for the future.

“It won’t be feasible [borrowing money] in the long term.

“At some stage, whoever is providing the loan, if you still have to pay back all the time and haven’t paid back the last loan, they won’t continue to give you money.”