| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Soaring cost of insurance threatens to force ‘hundreds of firms’ to quit

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Business owners in the hospitality and leisure sectors say they are having to borrow huge money to cover extortionate insurance premiums.

After a bleak 19 months of trading during the pandemic, there are fears for the viability of hundreds of companies in 2022, with many having to refinance their business to try to stay afloat.

Privacy