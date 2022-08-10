Soak up the sun: Thirty of Ireland’s best beer gardens and places to dine outside

AS the mercury soars this across the week what better way to cool off than to enjoy an alfresco drink and/or nibbles at the wide array of outdoor beer gardens and terraces around the country?

With temperatures forecast to hit the high 20s from Wednesday all the way through to Sunday, there is no shortage of delightful outdoor beer gardens and terraces to enjoy, take in the scenery and cool down.

We have a compiled a list of some of the more intriguing outdoor watering holes to be found this summer, in no particular order.

1. The Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, Dublin

The hotel has a large terrace overlooking the beach with stunning views of Lambay Island, neighbouring Portrane, Malahide and the Dublin Bay.

The Shoreline Hotel in Donabate, Co Dublin / Facebook

The Shoreline Hotel in Donabate, Co Dublin

2. La La Cafe and Restaurant, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Situated on the grounds of the Irish Institute of Music and Song in this seaside town, the cafe and restaurant features a unique sunken patio shaped like a guitar surrounded by a pond and sunny garden to enjoy a cocktail.

3. The Blue Light, Barnacullia, Sandyford, Co Dublin

Nestled in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains with stunning views of the city, this 300-year-old pub features an outdoor patio on three levels as well as a parking lot converted into a beer garden as well as live music every night.

The Blue Light, Dublin / Facebook

The Blue Light, Dublin

4. MV Cill Airne - The Boat Bar – Dublin Docklands

The former passenger liner boat has been restored and transformed into a floating restaurant and bar docked on the North Wall Quay. Its stunning outdoor deck is the perfect location for alfresco eating and drinking overlooking the River Liffey.

5. Joy May’s pub, Skerries, Co Dublin

This traditional seafarer’s pub overlooking the Skerries harbour is a favourite for locals and visitors alike with stunning views of the seaside and the sunset, although outdoor seating is limited. However, tables are available at its sister restaurant Stoop Your Head – a popular local seafood restaurant with an outdoor dining area.

6. Arundels by the Pier, Ahakista, Co Cork

Aside from hosting local celeb Graham Norton during his recent nuptial celebrations, the West Cork bistro features stunning views over Kitchen Cove to savour along with local seafood.

Graham Norton having a drink with friends at Arundel's in Ahakista, Co Cork last week. Photo: Arundels / Facebook

Graham Norton having a drink with friends at Arundel's in Ahakista, Co Cork last week. Photo: Arundels

7. The Beachcomber Bar Rathmullan, Co Donegal

This north Donegal bar features a large beer garden with panoramic views over Lough Swilly towards Inch Island and the Inishowen peninsula.

8. Kennedy’s Bar, Dundalk, Co Louth

The beer garden at Kennedy’s – also known as the Railway Bar – puts the ‘garden’ in beer garden with its landscaped area, neatly trimmed lawn and brightly coloured parasols on the tables.

9. Curragower Bar, Limerick

The pub and restaurant in the heart of the city’s medieval quarter boasts a beer garden overlooking the River Shannon with stunning views of Limerick castle across the river.

10. Strand Inn Dunmore East, Co Waterford

This local restaurant and inn features a large beer garden overlooking the beach in Dunmore East.

11: Bellinter House, Navan, Co Meath

This stunning Georgian-era boutique hotel features a delightful outdoor terrace overlooking the Boyne Valley with a giant outdoor chess board. You can also soak in an outdoor hot tub.

Bellinter House in Co Meath / Facebook

Bellinter House in Co Meath

12: Franciscan Well, Cork city

Located on the site of an old Franciscan monastery with its own on-site microbrewery, The Brew Pub features a covered beer garden adorned with hanging flower baskets.



13. The Locke Bar, Limerick city

This local bar and restaurant boasts the city’s largest beer garden with lovely views out over the River Shannon.

14. Vista Bistro, Kinsale, Co Cork

This bistro lives up to its name with its large outdoor terrace overlooking the stunning Kinsale marina.

15. Ging’s Riverside Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Dating back to ca 1880, this pub has umbrella-covered picnic tables set on manicured lawns and stone patios overlooking the Shannon.

It is regarded locally as having one of the best beer gardens in Ireland and it’s a great place to watch the barges and cruisers go by.

16. Sammy’s Café and Restaurant, Inch, Co Kerry

This restaurant, showcasing local seafood and homemade desserts, features picnic tables in the sand overlooking Inch Beach on the Dingle Peninsula.

17. Tigh Ned, Inis Oírr, Aran Islands, Co Galway

This family-run pub located on the smallest of the Aran Islands offers stone and picnic tables set in a small but quaint beer garden enclosed by low stone walls with stunning seaside views.

18. O’Carroll’s Cove Beachside bar, Co Kerry

The family-run establishment near Caherdaniel is situated on the white sandy beach of this stunning cove, where sometimes you’ll spot a dolphins or seal in the turquoise-coloured waters. It all feels more like California than a resort on the Wild Atlantic Way.

19. The Towers, Westport, Co Mayo

This local pub and restaurant has stunning views of the quays and mountains in the distance from its lovely outdoor Towers Garden bar.

20. 101 O’Connell Street, Limerick city

This multi-level bar and restaurant in the heart of the city offers a selection of outdoor drinking/dining spaces including its colourful and quirky outdoor bar

The Secret Garden, the luscious plant-lined garden space The Yard and the eclectic hidden garden space, the Potting Shed.

21. Scannell’s Bar, Clonakilty, Co Cork

This gastro-pub bills itself as a small bar with a big garden with a retractable roof, stone walls and colourful flower baskets.

22. The Cottage Bar, Buncrana, Co Donegal

This traditional pub, which dates back to about 1880, has a mosaic of wine corks adorning the walls – but it also features a cosy, plant-lined beer garden out the back.

23. The Beach House, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Built in circa 1850, this pub – located at the harbour in Greystones – features a pretty front terrace surrounded by flowering plants and a sunny beer garden out back.

24. Jack Meade’s, Waterford

This pub and restaurant, which dates back to 1705, features a family-friendly

beer garden with an adjacent children’s playground, barbecue and pet farm.

25. Smuggler’s Creek Inn, Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal

This old-school pub boasts a rustic, traditional interior with stunning panoramic views of the sea from its outdoor dining area and hedge-lined beer garden.

26. An Púcán, Galway city

Billed as ‘an enchanted walled garden’ and the ‘best beer garden in the West’, this city-centre pub offers a vibrant, floral-decorated space with an overhead canopy and big screens to watch sporting events.

27. Billy Byrne’s pub, Kilkenny city

This city-centre pub features a quirky converted double-decker bus in its Bus Stop Garden that also serves as a private bar overlooking a lawn with picnic tables.

28. Corcoran’s pub, New Ross, Co Wexford

This local landmark in Irishtown features a charming beer garden adorned with a water feature and surrounded by flowers.

29. Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth

Billed as one of the most beautiful beer gardens in Ireland, this pretty, white-washed venue overlooking the Cooley Peninsula features a dazzling display of flowers and local foliage in its beer garden along with an assortment of old bicycles, phone boxes and pet-friendly facilities.

30. Pot Duggan’s, Ennistymon, Co Clare

This award-winning eatery features outdoor dining in its courtyard as well as an assortment of waterside tables overlooking the pretty Inagh River.