So what’s next? The Covid-19 restrictions that ARE easing from today

The number of people permitted to attend weddings doubles to 50 today

THE disappointment was palpable among those in the hospitality sector when the delay to indoor dining was postponed indefinitely last week.

But Government did proceed with some planned changes to restrictions which come into effect today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weddings

People planning weddings during the pandemic have had to walk a metaphorical tightrope to follow all restrictions and this often meant family and friends not being able to share in the big day.

Now the number of people allowed to attend weddings has risen from 25 to 50. This includes any religious or Church services and the reception afterwards.

Other ceremonies, such as christenings, communions and confirmations, should not go ahead for the foreseeable future, Government has advised.

Outdoor events

The number of people that can attend an outdoor event doubles from 100 to 200 today.

This means 200 can attend matches or other outdoor events in smaller venues. Up to 500 can attend sporting events in a stadium that has a capacity of more than 5,000.

There were 8,000 in attendance at Croke Park on Saturday for the Leinster hurling semi-finals while 3,500 people attended Ireland’s first music festival since the onset of the pandemic, also on Saturday.

Further pilot events will take place throughout July as society slowly starts to leave restrictions behind.

Vaccine bonus and extended supports

The restrictions on the number of visitors a fully vaccinated person, or somebody who has had Covid-19 in the last nine months, can have are lifted today.

Those who are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated should continue to work from home and avoid indoor gatherings.

Half of Irish adults will be fully vaccinated by tomorrow night, public health officials have said, as Ireland’s vaccination programme gathers pace.

When it was announced that indoor dining would not be going ahead on July 5, the Government extended the deadline for new entrants into the Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme.

The deadline is now midnight on Wednesday for new entrants to the PUP.

A double payment of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme is available for businesses for two weeks from today.

What’s next?

From July 19, international air travel will resume for people who are fully vaccinated, people who have had Covid-19 in the last nine months, or those who can produce a negative PCR test within three days of travel.

Indoor dining is the next big step for Ireland’s relaxation of measures, and today industry representatives will meet Government officials in an attempt to solidify a way for indoor dining to recommence.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it is entering the talks under the assumption that indoor dining will resume on July 19.

There is still a lot of work that has to happen before this can occur, such as the role of a possible vaccine pass for fully vaccinated people, antigen testing and social distancing measures.