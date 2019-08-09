A man has died and his grandson has been seriously injured in a road crash in Dundalk, Co Louth.

'So tragic' - elderly man dies and grandson (15) seriously injured in road crash

The man, in his 70s, was killed after his car collided with a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road at around 3pm yesterday .

His 15-year-old grandson was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed they were both visitors from the UK.

"Shortly after 3pm gardaí, ambulance services and local fire services attended at the scene of a serious collision involving a car and a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road," a spokesman said.

The elderly driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while his passenger was taken to hospital.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with dash cam footage to make it available to investigators," the spokesman added.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí in Ardee are investigating and local diversions are in place.

Dundalk councillor Maria Doyle told the Irish Independent that the town is in a state of shock after the tragedy.

"It's an extremely sad thing to have happened in the middle of summer," she said.

"My heart really goes out to this young boy. When I found out that a 15-year-old was injured I immediately thought of my own children who are around the same age.

"I'm not aware of who the victim is, but my thoughts and prayers to out to his family nonetheless.

"We have seen a lot of deaths on our roads this year alone, which is something we obviously want to reduce," she said.

Local councillor John McGahon offered his condolences to the elderly man's family.

"This is another life lost on Louth roads, which is so tragic for the poor man's family," he said.

Irish Independent