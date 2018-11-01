A lucky family who won more than €4 million in a Lotto jackpot said that their lives "won't change drastically" following their surprise win.

'So much good will come from sharing this' - Family reveal plans for €4.4m Lotto win

The married couple from the south of Ireland toasted their good fortune in the National Lottery winners’ room today as they collected a cheque for a €4,439,459.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were on a bank holiday break with their young family when they decided on a whim to stop at Ryan’s Daybreak store in the small village of Milltown, Co Galway to purchase a Lotto ticket.

“Anytime we are away from home we play the Lotto when we are passing through a random town," the family said.

"When Saturday night came, we heard that the ticket was bought in Galway and while we obviously dreamed it might be us, nothing really prepares you for the shock when you actually check your ticket to find out that you’ve won a €4.4 million jackpot. It still hasn’t sunk in.”

Instead of wildly celebrating their Lotto jackpot win, the family instead drew up a plan as to how they would be able to help those people nearest to them.

“You always think that you will go absolutely wild when you win a Lotto jackpot but it was a very emotional experience. Following all of the excitement of checking the ticket, genuinely the first thing that we did was to write a list of the family and friends we would be able to help with this amount of money.

"We have also selected a number of charities in our own area who we will be helping out in the coming weeks. While we will be paying off our mortgage and securing the futures of our children. We firmly believe that so much good will come from sharing this win among others,” they said.

The couple said that their winnings would not change their lifestyle drastically as they plan to return to work as soon as possible.

“We have absolutely no plans to change our lifestyle and we will continue to go to work as usual. It won’t change our own family but the only thing that will change is how we can help our extended family and friends and those in need in our community,” they added.

Online Editors