'So many people have lost loved ones' - Meath mother whose family are in UK for Christmas offers to host someone who can't travel home

Mary Dickinson (left, pictured with her daughter Suzie) has offered a seat at her table to someone who can't travel home for Christmas

A mother whose family cannot travel home for Christmas has offered a seat at her table to someone who would otherwise be alone.

Mary Dickinson should be all set to share Christmas Day with her son Paul (30), his partner Kerrie and their son Paul Jr – as well as her daughter Sarah (28) – who all live in England, but those plans were destroyed over the weekend. Ms Dickinson first heard of the pending restrictions when Sarah texted her on Saturday and she “looked at the TV in shock”.

"I could not believe it. Then when the Irish Government said nobody is allowed to travel, I started to feel very down.”

The Trim resident took to Facebook to offer a seat at the table to anyone who might be alone.

It will be done in compliance with the public health guidelines and restrictions.

She feels fortunate that her other daughter Suzie (25) will be at home for Christmas dinner. “If Suzie was in the UK too, I could be that person on their own for Christmas.

“So many people have lost loved ones and we must be grateful for what you have.”

Meanwhile, Dubliner Conor Shields should be back home in Ireland by now.

But with the imposition of the sudden travel ban applied to flights and ferries from Britain, he’s stuck in Clapham, in south London.

The 24-year-old who works for a PR agency said: “We had a flight booked from Luton, but obviously with the restrictions we thought we wouldn’t be able to travel up to the airport, or we might get stopped by the police, so we decided to just stay.”

Like many families, it’s been a tough year for the Shieldses.

There was a death in the family in April during the first lockdown, and Mr Shields was unable to return for the funeral.

He had spent the past two weeks limiting his movements “to make sure we were safe to travel. We decided then it was more sensible and more responsible to not bother.

"Obviously we don’t want to be spreading any new strain in Ireland, and we’ve no symptoms, but we didn’t want to run the risk.”

He is among many Irish people living in Britain who have been sharing their woes about making the voyage home for Christmas.

Sarah Hayes from Co Meath had hoped to fly home from Heathrow with her husband and one-year-old daughter. She said the last-minute ban on air travel has caused a wave of panic in Britain’s Irish community, many of whom were due to fly home this week.

“I think it has caused more harm than protecting people,” she said.

"People had flocked to the airports and train stations as soon as the announcement was made on Saturday night.

“I’ve abided by every law and rule to protect others in a hope I will see my family for Christmas and I cannot describe the distress it has brought us not being reunited.”

Kathy Whitsell from Co Clare explained how she was due to fly into Dublin this morning from Gatwick airport on a flight that she had booked months in advance.

“I have been living in London for six years now and have never missed a Christmas at home.”

Despite the disappointment of facing her first Christmas away from home, Ms Whitsell said she understood why the travel ban was necessary.

