'So devoted to each other' - tragedy as couple married for 45 years die from Covid-19 just 12 hours apart

A couple who were married for over 45 years passed away within just 12 hours of each other from Covid-19.

Owen and Bredge Ward, both aged 69, were diagnosed with coronavirus in early October.

Four weeks ago when their conditions deteriorated, the couple, who lived in Strabane, Co Tyrone, were both transferred to the Covid ward at Altnagelvin hospital.

Sadly, despite the valiant efforts of the medical team at Altnagelvin’s Intensive Care Unit, Mrs Ward passed away at 6.30am on Monday — exactly 12 hours before Mr Ward also lost his fight against coronavirus.

The couple’s son Martin Ward, who works as an anaesthetic nurse, said people must adhere rigidly to the coronavirus restrictions if they are to be spared the devastating grief he and his siblings are going through.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Ward said: “My dad was slowly getting better — but when mum passed away, he slowly declined and within the space of hours he passed away too.

“They weren’t alone and the staff in the Intensive Care were brilliant, they did everything they could for both mum and dad but it just wasn’t to be.

"The two of them were side by side in intensive care even though they were heavily sedated.

“They were married for over 45 years and were so devoted to each other. I think that when mum passed away, dad realised on some level that she had gone and he didn’t want to be without her.

“I knew mum wasn’t going to make it because she had come through breast cancer and chemotherapy so I knew Covid was going to be hard on her and that she probably wasn’t going to come out of it.

“That didn’t make it any easier getting the phone call from Altnagelvin hospital to say she had died.

“We had some hope for daddy because his health wasn’t too bad and even though there were times he was very low, he seemed to rally and was even showing some improvement but that shows you again how dangerous this virus can be.

“I was actually able to be with dad in his final moments because of my job and my experience with being in Intensive Care Units and PPE, so I was there and able to hold his hand.

“That has been a comfort because I know most families don’t get that and they only reason I was permitted on to the ward was because of my training.

“Even so, this has been so incredibly tough on our whole family — it is like being stabbed in your heart with a knife.

“I would not want any other family to have to go through this.”

Mr and Mrs Ward were a well known couple in Strabane and news of their deaths has been met with great sadness not just in the town but throughout the county.

The couple’s son said people everywhere should do everything possible so they are spared the grief and sorrow he is going through.

He continued: “People don’t realise that when the economy gets opened again and as we get closer to Christmas and people come together the virus will progress and vulnerable people will die.

“My fear is that after Christmas other families will pay the price of gathering together. I know how difficult it is and how much people will want to be together and not be isolated.

“It isn’t easy being apart from friends and family, especially at Christmas but having to lay both your parents to rest on the one day isn’t easy either.

“These past two weeks when mum and dad have been critically ill in intensive care have been so sore on us as a family and we have to get used now to their presence not being there at home.

“The Royal College of Nursing and others have said the only way to cause less suffering is to take an all Ireland approach to fighting this virus and there is an issue with people crossing borders. I think there needs to be a collaborative approach to opening up the economy so that everyone is protected from the virus.

“Coronavirus is like nothing else we have had to deal and people need to take it seriously.

“I know there are people who don’t think this is real but as far as I can see, that means it isn’t real to them — but it is real and no one would want anyone in their family to suffer in the way my parents suffered.

“Nor would they want their own family to go through the rollercoaster of emotions our family has gone through since mum and dad were taken to hospital.

“People need to take all the precautions, they need to wash their hands, wear masks and maintain social distance. It is the only way we are going to get through this”

Requiem Mass for Mr and Mrs Ward will take place at St Mary’s Church Melmount, Strabane at 1pm on Wednesday with burial immediately after in the adjoining cemetery.