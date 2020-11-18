| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'So devoted to each other' - tragedy as couple married for 45 years die from Covid-19 just 12 hours apart

&quot;Loving parents&quot; Owen and Bredge Ward died just 12 hours apart on Tuesday, after contracting Covid-19. Expand

Close

&quot;Loving parents&quot; Owen and Bredge Ward died just 12 hours apart on Tuesday, after contracting Covid-19.

"Loving parents" Owen and Bredge Ward died just 12 hours apart on Tuesday, after contracting Covid-19.

"Loving parents" Owen and Bredge Ward died just 12 hours apart on Tuesday, after contracting Covid-19.

Donna Deeney

A couple who were married for over 45 years passed away within just 12 hours of each other from Covid-19.

Owen and Bredge Ward, both aged 69, were diagnosed with coronavirus in early October.

Four weeks ago when their conditions deteriorated, the couple, who lived in Strabane, Co Tyrone, were both transferred to the Covid ward at Altnagelvin hospital.

Privacy