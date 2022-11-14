Snowman for Carla is back: Colouring competition in memory of tragic children returns for another year

THE Snowman for Carla colouring competition is returning to the Irish Independent for a second year.

The competition for children up to the age of 12 is in memory of Carla McGinley (3), who died alongside her brothers Conor (9) and Darragh (7).

The idea came from their father Andrew McGinley, who had made a promise to Carla in November 2019 to help her build a snowman when she was a little bigger.

“There was a light flurry of snow back then and Carla asked me to build her a snowman. I managed to scrape enough snow together to make one about a foot tall. I remember Carla looking at him as if to think, ‘I thought snowmen were bigger than that’,” Mr McGinley said.

He promised they would do that when the next fall of snow came, but he was left heartbroken when the children were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley, two months later in January 2020.

The Irish Independent worked with Mr McGinley last year to allow children from all over the country colour a snowman for Carla.

Cormac Bourke, editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland, which publishes the Irish Independent, said: “The response was phenomenal. More than 2,000 children submitted pictures which was brilliant, although it proved a bit of a challenge for the judges.

“Andrew’s story has touched the whole country. His efforts to keep his children’s names alive and do positive work in their memory is something we are really happy to support.”

The drawing for this year’s competition has again been done by artist Caoimhe Hennessy. There are two age categories in the competition, Age 1-6 and Age 7-12, with vouchers worth €1,000 for the winners.

The snowman initiative is one of three set up by Ms McGinley after the death of his children. Their mother was found not guilty of their murders in May 2021 after a jury accepted she was insane at the time of the killings.

Mr McGinley’s middle child, Darragh, was hugely involved in local activities in the Newcastle area of Dublin where they lived. As a result, Mr McGinley set up a charity called As Darragh Did. It has already helped 50 projects across the country.

“Fundraising is always a challenge so we were delighted when the Maynooth Students for Charity nominated As Darragh Did as their charity for 2023,” he said.

“The highlight of their fundraising will be the annual Galway Cycle, with the first leg happening on Friday, March 31, and the return trip on Sunday, April 2. We are currently seeking cyclists and sponsors so please contact us at hello@asdarraghdid.ie to express your interest in the cycle.”

The third project is a YouTube channel in memory of Conor. “You’ll find Conor’s Clips there for him and I support that on Twitter, Instagram and Mastodon. I also hope to have Conor’s Clips on TikTok soon too,” said Mr McGinley. ​

:: You can support As Darragh Did by signing up for a monthly donation at www.asdarraghdid.ie. You can also text the word DARRAGH to 50300 Text costs €4 and As Darragh Did will receive a minimum of €3.60.