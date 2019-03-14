Snow-ice weather warning for Donegal as St Patrick's revellers prepare for 'unsettled' weekend

A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Donegal this weekend as snow, showers and wind are forecast nationwide.

St Patrick's weekend festivities may be hampered by the unsettled conditions over the coming days, and the north of the country may feel the brunt.

Donegal's warning is due to come into force shortly after midnight on Friday and will remain in place until noon on Saturday.

Snow on Friday night and and early Saturday morning across the region will lead to poor driving conditions and accumulations of up to 3cm.

The alerts comes as tens of thousands of people are getting ready to travel to destinations all over the country for the long bank holiday weekend.

Forecaster Matthew Martin said: "A low pressure [system] is going to move across on Friday night, and into Saturday and that is going to bring some heavy rain and the risk of some strong winds, and indeed there could be some falls of snow across northern areas."

"It's going to be an unsettled and changeable few days, and often cooler than normal too," he added.

Meanwhile, it looks like the rain tomorrow will be largely confined to parts of south Munster. "It's looking like it could be a fairly decent day of bright spells, and just a few passing showers, these mainly in the north," Mr Martin said.

He told the Irish Independent: "With regards to St Patrick's Day itself, at the moment, it looks like a cold, blustery day with sunshine and passing showers. Some of those showers could be of hail," he said.

He said that maximum temperatures typically will be between 6C and 9C.

It looks like nationwide a fresh, strong, north-westerly wind with occasional showers will be moving through on Sunday. In Dublin, where the parade will attract over 500,000 people into the city, it will be similar but there is "probably more chance of better sunshine".

Storm Gareth, which battered the country on Tuesday, saw wind gusts of 130kmh recorded in Malin Head weather station in Donegal.

ESB networks said that 2,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power due to high winds associated with the storm, with the majority of these customers in Donegal. Its crews worked from early on yestreday to restore power.

Irish Independent