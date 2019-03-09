Met Éireann issued a snow-ice warning for nine counties as up to 5cm of snow was expected to fall overnight.

Snow-ice warning in place overnight as forecasters warn of chilly weekend

The warning came into effect at 1am this morning for countiesl; Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Wintry showers overnight and early on Saturday morning will give a risk of snowfall accumulations of 1 to 5cm, the national forecaster said.

The warning was due to expire at 8am on Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 0C this weekend, causing frost and icy patches.

Saturday night will be cold with showery rain, merging into longer spells of rain at times.

However, rain will turn to sleet and snow in the northwest and north and over higher ground. There is also the risk of some hail. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Sunday has been described by forecasters as a "cold, raw" day with widespread wintry showers or rain, hail, sleet or snow with a risk of thunder.

Temperatures are expected to rise again early next week as cloud cover increases.

However, next week is expected to continue to be unsettled with showers or showery rain.

