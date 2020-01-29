Snow and ice caused misery for commuters as Met Éireann forecast milder weather conditions are set to return.

Snow long: Cold snap to ease after icy roads cause traffic misery

A Status Yellow ice and snow warning was in place yesterday as early morning commuters faced traffic gridlock across some areas.

Road conditions in parts of Dublin, Wicklow, Donegal, Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Roscommon and Mayo were described as particularly challenging.

The Conor Pass in Kerry had to be closed to traffic because of icy conditions.

