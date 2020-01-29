Snow long: Cold snap to ease after icy roads cause traffic misery
Snow and ice caused misery for commuters as Met Éireann forecast milder weather conditions are set to return.
A Status Yellow ice and snow warning was in place yesterday as early morning commuters faced traffic gridlock across some areas.
Road conditions in parts of Dublin, Wicklow, Donegal, Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Roscommon and Mayo were described as particularly challenging.
The Conor Pass in Kerry had to be closed to traffic because of icy conditions.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Gardaí confirmed they dealt with multiple weather-related accidents nationwide during the peak morning commute.
Road Safety Authority officials had appealed to people to take precautions if driving during the cold snap with braking distances substantially greater due to snow and ice.
The snow and ice made driving conditions on higher roads by the Dublin Mountains and the Galtee Mountains particularly treacherous.
While snow falls hit flight operations at Ireland West Airport at Knock on Monday, schedules returned to normal yesterday.
Commuters can heave a sigh of relief as the cold snap is set to ease from today.
Met Éireann's Liz Walsh said conditions would prove milder, although it would still be quite unsettled over the coming days.
"There will be a good deal of cloud across the country on Wednesday with patches of light rain or drizzle and more persistent rain in parts of Ulster, but it will be less cold than in recent days with highest afternoon temperatures of 7C to 10C," she said.
Ms Walsh added that temperatures would rise further tomorrow to between 10C-12C and there would be rain showers, some becoming heavier as a front arrives from the Atlantic.
Rain will spread to most areas early on Friday morning but will slowly clear to leave bright spells of sunshine.
However, rain is again expected to sweep over Ireland on Friday night with the weekend likely to see a mix of rain showers and dry spells with bright sunshine.
Temperatures will be around 12C.
Irish Independent