'Snow, ice and treacherous road conditions' - Met Eireann issues weather warning

THERE may be some debate on what date, exactly, spring begins but there is little doubt that the next few days will show that weather-wise we are still in deep winter.

With temperatures set to fall sharply, Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning - predicting snow and ice for vast swathes of the country on Monday and into Tuesday.

The forecaster has also said that this could lead to treacherous road conditions in some areas on Tuesday morning. The warning was issued on Sunday but will be in place for 12 hours from 6pm on Monday evening until 6am on Tuesday morning.

It covers the whole of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford. Up to 3cm of snow is forecast in some areas on Monday evening and into the night.

The cold snap will begin in earnest on Sunday night with temperatures set to fall to around freezing point in many areas, and as low as -4C in some places. Those making their way to work and school on Monday and Tuesday are advised to wrap up warm against bitterly cold conditions all day.

There may be more small flurries of snow on Tuesday, before temperatures are set to rise a little in the middle of the week.

