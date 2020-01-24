Snow, hail, rain and sleet on way as cold spell blows in
Wrap up warmly over the coming days because temperatures will fall over the weekend with a risk of snow showers, sleet, hail and rain.
Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said today and Saturday would see a lot of dry weather, although there would be some drizzle and light rain, especially in northern areas.
"It will be rather cloudy everywhere, but we will see a few bright spells. Temperatures will be around 7C to 10C, which is around normal for this time of year."
However, a band of rain will push through overnight tomorrow, and into the early hours of Sunday.
"Temperatures will generally be around 4C and 7C for Sunday and Monday.
"There will be a much colder air mass on Sunday and Monday.
"Overnight temperatures could get down to freezing and below, possibly -1C locally. We will see frost and icy patches.
"We are going to see showers across the country on Sunday and Monday," said Ms Gavin. Western areas are most likely to be affected.
"The showers will be a mix of rain, hail, sleet and there is a risk of snow over mountains and hills. Snow showers could occur anywhere, but at the moment, it is not looking like a band of snow."
