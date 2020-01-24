Wrap up warmly over the coming days because temperatures will fall over the weekend with a risk of snow showers, sleet, hail and rain.

Wrap up warmly over the coming days because temperatures will fall over the weekend with a risk of snow showers, sleet, hail and rain.

Snow, hail, rain and sleet on way as cold spell blows in

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said today and Saturday would see a lot of dry weather, although there would be some drizzle and light rain, especially in northern areas.

"It will be rather cloudy everywhere, but we will see a few bright spells. Temperatures will be around 7C to 10C, which is around normal for this time of year."

However, a band of rain will push through overnight tomorrow, and into the early hours of Sunday.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In