A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for six coastal counties and will kick in on Wednesday

It looks like the wet and windy Easter weekend weather is sticking around with snow and gusts of up to 110kmh forecast this week.

Met Éireann has issued a number of warnings with Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford under a yellow wind warning from 5pm until 9pm tomorrow.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo will also be under a yellow wind alert from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sleet and snow is also expected on higher ground tomorrow night - with temperatures dipping to zero.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down from 3pm tomorrow until 3am on Wednesday.

A status orange marine storm warning will also kick in on Wednesday from 6am to 6pm.

Met Éireann said: "West to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters from Roche's Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point."

A yellow marine wind warning will also kick in at 7pm tomorrow and last until 1pm on Wednesday.

It says: "West to northwest winds will reach gale force 8 or higher at times on Irish coastal waters from Howth Head to Dungarvan to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea South of Anglesey."

The erratic weather is caused by low pressure in the jet stream, according to Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy.

She told Independent.ie: “Today’s all April showers, feeding in from the Atlantic. There’s a lot of instability around. Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a fairly wet day. And there's a chance of a few wintry flurries over higher ground by Tuesday night.

“Then we have a yellow wind warning in place for Wednesday and although it covers specific counties, it will be windier than usual nationally, so people need to take care in coastal areas.

“This unsettled weather is just to do with low pressure in the jet stream. At the moment, low pressure is constantly knocking about in the north Atlantic. And because of our position in the jet stream, low pressure is being driven in our direction.

“That’s bringing wind and it’s crossing over the country, it’s driving all the horrible systems our way. Spring can be a funny one, we are in a transition zone.

“We aren’t quite in summer and we haven’t left winter but our position in the Atlantic means we get the brunt of it. We’re at the first frontier.”

Tomorrow night will see widespread showers with a chance of snow or sleet on higher ground by nightfall. Temperatures will dip to between 0C and 3C.

A yellow wind warning will kick in on Wednesday.

Strong gusts in Atlantic coastal areas will spread across the country, accompanied by “frequent squally showers, some… heavy and prolonged with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail,” the forecaster said. The highest temperatures will be 7C to 9C on Wednesday.

Showers will continue into that night and temperatures will drop to around 2C by nightfall.

There will be more widespread and heavy showers on Thursday with a chance of hail and thunderstorms, possibly leading to spot flooding and showers will be most frequent in the east. Temperatures will reach between 8C and 11C.

By Friday, there will be some sunny spells but again, this will be accompanied by showers but temperatures will reach a more appealing 13C in the daytime