Snow and ice warning in place for entire country, flights cancelled and temperatures set to plunge as low as -2C

Met Éireann warned of hazardous conditions in places this morning due to compacted snow and ice.

Further snow showers are expected today, with the heaviest of these in the south-west, west and north.

Heavy snow blanketed counties Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo yesterday.

Heavy snowfall in Knock made for tricky conditions. Photo: Paul Mealey

Some flights from Ireland West Airport at Knock, Co Mayo, were diverted to Dublin as airport workers struggled to clear the runway.

Meanwhile, a nationwide weather advisory from Met Éireann warning of hail, sleet and snow showers remains in effect today.

Snow showers are most likely to develop in Ulster and Connacht and on high ground.

Today will get off to a cold and frosty start as overnight temperatures were expected to dip to below -2C in some areas, with extensive frost.

The West is expected to bear the brunt of frequent wintry showers today along with a risk of hail and thunder.

Temperatures will remain on the cold side, reaching daytime highs of just 4C to 7C with strong westerly winds.

Sisters Ciara and Aine McGuire from Corofin make their way through a snowy Palace grounds in Tuam, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Irish Independent