Snow and ice causing havoc across the country as bus services cancelled and number of accidents reported

Icy conditions are causing havoc in many parts of Ireland this morning, particularly in the west, northwest and northeast of the country.

Bus Éireann has cancelled a number of bus services in Cork and the northeast due to snow.

These include route 236 07:20 Castletownbere to Glengarriff; route 237 06:50 Clonakilty to Cork; route 238 07:20 Butlerstown to Cork.; 07:30 from Ballyjamesduff to Oldcastle /Kells; 08:45 from Kells to Bailiboro & return at 09:15 09:50 from Kells to Oldcastle; 08:00 Cavan to Delvin & return 09:20 to Cavan. In Wexford, there's a collision on the N25 at Carrickbyrne Woods.

It’s on the Wexford side heading towards New Ross. Gardaí advise care on this route as conditions are bad due to ice. Gardaí are warning motorists in Galway to drive with care along the N84 between Curraghline & Ballindooley due to very icy conditions.

While in Donegal, road users are advised to avoid Mountain Pass (R244) between Buncrana and Carndonagh. Conditions have been described as "poor" around Tralee and Killarney by AA Roadwatch, as well as in the west of the county.

A nationwide snow and ice yellow weather warning is in place until 8am this morning, with wintry showers set to bring up to 3cm of snow in some areas. Meanwhile, a status yellow weather advisory warning will come into effect at 5pm this evening and will remain in place until 6am Tuesday.

A spell of wet and windy weather, with a risk of thundery downpours, will sweep eastwards over the country during Monday evening and night. Gusts between 90 and 110km/h are likely to occur in Atlantic, southern and later eastern coastal fringes for a time, according to Met Éireann.

Additional accumulations of snow are likely during the period also, mainly in parts of west Ulster and north Connacht.

