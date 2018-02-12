A Status Yellow wind and rain weather warning is due to come into effect from 5pm this evening and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind and rain weather warning is due to come into effect from 5pm this evening and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Snow and ice cause treacherous driving conditions with wind and rain warning to come into effect later today

Met Éireann says there is a risk of thundery downpours with gusts of between 90 and 110km/hr expected.

Localised flooding is also a risk when this warning comes into effect later today. It follows snow and icy conditions which have caused treacherous driving conditions across the country today.

Image of the road conditions on the N4 this morning at the Collooney bypass

A number of schools across Donegal had to close after heavy snow and freezing temperatures forced road closures. Bus Éireann had to cancel a number of bus services in Cork and the northeast due to snow.

These included route 236 07:20 Castletownbere to Glengarriff; route 237 06:50 Clonakilty to Cork; route 238 07:20 Butlerstown to Cork.; 07:30 from Ballyjamesduff to Oldcastle /Kells; 08:45 from Kells to Bailiboro & return at 09:15 09:50 from Kells to Oldcastle; 08:00 Cavan to Delvin & return 09:20 to Cavan. In Limerick, the Newcastle West/Shanagolden Road is now closed north of Ardagh due to a truck off the road.

#CONDITIONS Snow and ice are still issues on many routes around parts of the west, north-west and south. Drive with extra care. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY pic.twitter.com/6cDDidGQ3N — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 12, 2018

AA Roadwatch report that the N71 in Cork is extremely slippery due to ice and drivers are being urged to take care. Gardaí are warning motorists in Galway to drive with care along the N84 between Curraghline & Ballindooley due to very icy conditions.

A number of vehicles are off the road in Loughrea as the conditions are "very poor", AA Roadwatch reports.

While in Donegal, road users are advised to avoid Mountain Pass (R244) between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

#DONEGAL Snow and ice still an issue on secondary roads and on high ground in many places. Take care.



Video of Meenaroy this morning from @HarryWalsh65 pic.twitter.com/0oBGleVYeR — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 12, 2018

Conditions have been described as "poor" around Tralee and Killarney by AA Roadwatch, as well as in the west of the county. Additional accumulations of snow are likely during the period also, mainly in parts of west Ulster and north Connacht.

