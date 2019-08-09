Snobbery forces homeless into centre of Dublin, claims ex-mayor

Snobbery is a major factor in blocking a more even spread of homeless accommodation, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin has warned.

Almost a third of the country's homeless population are being placed in emergency accommodation in Dublin city centre but some affluent suburbs have none at all.

The former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Christy Burke, said the figures showed other local authorities "shoving the situation on" Dublin city centre.

More than 3,000 adults and children are homeless in the south and north inner city, with Dublin 1 having 20 times the national average of people staying in emergency accommodation.

However, despite the significant concentration of homeless people in the city centre, three areas of Dublin have no people living in temporary or emergency accommodation.

Three Dublin postal areas - D6W, which includes Terenure and Templeogue; Dublin 13, which includes Donaghmede and Howth; and Dublin 16, which covers Ballinteer and Ballyboden - had no adults or children living in emergency accommodation.

Mr Burke said: "For years, myself and other TDs and other groups have been arguing the point that we didn't have a problem taking a percentage for beds in locations in Dublin 1, but there was a deliberate Government policy of concentrated effort of putting hostel beds in Dublin 1.

"The excuse given was that all services required were based in the city centre," Mr Burke told the Irish Independent. "We have satellite systems in different parts of Dublin.

"If you look at the addresses, most come from Fingal, south county Dublin, Tallaght, Knocklyon, and local authorities in those areas are shoving the situation onto Dublin city.

"They are playing no part in providing emergency accommodation.

"Everyone deserves a bed and we all have to play our part and all play our role in providing beds.

"There is a touch of snobbery when they hear of a hostel opening, there's an immediate attempt to get an injunction," the Independent councillor for the north-inner city added.

Figures from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DHRE) showed 1,418 adults and children are using some form of homeless accommodation in Dublin 1.

A further 785 reside in Dublin 8 while 728 are staying in Dublin 7.

The figures, from March 1, showed nearly 30pc of the country's 10,305 homeless people were accommodated in inner-city Dublin.

Other counties outside the capital are included in the Dublin region, with 342 living in homeless accommodation in Meath.

