Smyth bequeaths third of €23m fortune to workers

Philip Smyth left a major portion of his €23m estate to be distributed among a group of employees and associates who helped to make his enterprises such a major success.

In an extraordinary clause in his will, the late founder of the West Wood Gyms, Sachs Hotel and other business ventures, specified 35pc of his company Leisure Management Corp Ltd was to be given to "a consortium of employees, service providers, contractors, or sub-contractors" who worked directly or indirectly for him for more than 10 years.

The publicity-shy entrepreneur also made it clear in the will, dated November 2018, a year before his death, that "for the avoidance of doubt" his executors and trustees had "absolute discretion" in deciding who will benefit, and by how much.

"In exercising their absolute discretion, my executors and trustees will recognise that this provision in my will is intended to act as an acknowledgement to those who have been loyal to me and my business for a prolonged period of time," he stated.

He also left 25pc of Leisure Management to his long-time associate and executor/trustee Brenda Flood of Foxrock, Dublin, 20pc to executor/trustee Karla Fox "with whom I co-habit" of Fairview, Dublin and a further 20pc to his substitute executor/trustee, Karen Polly.

According to the latest financial returns, which he signed weeks before his death, Leisure Management has total assets "less current liabilities" of €22.2m, including €4m in fixed assets, meaning buildings and equipment.

Mr Smyth, who was born in Dublin Street, Longford, where his family ran a small public house, came to Dublin as a young man and made his fortune from discos in Leopardstown Racecourse and Sachs Hotel, before becoming an early investor in the leisure industry with the opening of the West Wood gyms. Mr Smyth also left a third of his pension entitlements to his daughter Sally McGann, another third to his son Michael Leavey and the remaining third to be divided 50/50 between his other son Ronan Smyth and his children when they reach the age of 23.

He also bequeathed the proceeds of insurance policies in his name to redeem mortgages, "firstly" the house in Fairview "where I co-habit with Karla", with the balance and residue to be used to redeem the mortgages of two of his children and a nephew if there were sufficient funds.

The hard-working businessman died on October 31, 2019 at the age of 74 and his will specified that he was to be cremated "and that my funeral be performed without any religious ceremony".

Although company documents list his address as Foxrock, according to his will Mr Smyth had homes in Clyde Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin; Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow; the French ski resort of Les Arcs; and New Jersey, USA.

He left the proceeds of these properties and furnishings, when sold, to be distributed in various shares and denominations to Brenda Flood, Mary Sweeney, Karla Fox, Patricia O'Brien, Karen Polley, Anne Stack, Carmel McNamara, Aogán and Ailbha Keyes, Ann Byrne and the grandchildren of his aunts Lonnis McSherra, Rose King and Kathleen Galligan.

He also left €250,000 each to his nephews Alan and David Smyth, sons of his brother Paul, with further bequests to his grandchildren and godchildren.

He also left his German dining table and 14 chairs, and his French silver cutlery service, to Ms O'Brien and any five paintings she wished to pick from his collection.

The final clause of the will directs that if a beneficiary seeks to challenge the will their bequest "shall become forfeited at the discretion of my executors and trustees".

Sunday Independent