Smoking Virgin and a dancing sun: Exploring our lost Easter traditions

Cold comfort: children were encouraged to go barefoot on Good Friday

Past tradition: no blacksmith would work on Good Friday because 'it's not right to drive a nail' on that day 'on account of the nails that were driven into Our Lord’s flesh'. Photo by Michael Donnelly

Easter is the high point of the Christian liturgical calendar, but it's also a period rich in popular religious tradition. The National Folklore Collection (especially the rich body of material gathered through the Schools Project of 1937-38) is a treasure trove of beliefs and practices, widely observed at the time, which have largely (but not entirely) disappeared since.

Good Friday was an auspicious day to sow crops, which were thought to never fail.

It was also a day when many people cut their hair. This is sometimes explained as a 'sacrifice', but it was almost always agreed that this would make your hair grow twice as thick and as long. By contrast, fingernails or toenails were not to be cut that day as they'd never grow back.