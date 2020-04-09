Smoking Virgin and a dancing sun: Exploring our lost Easter traditions

Easter is the high point of the Christian liturgical calendar, but it's also a period rich in popular religious tradition. The National Folklore Collection (especially the rich body of material gathered through the Schools Project of 1937-38) is a treasure trove of beliefs and practices, widely observed at the time, which have largely (but not entirely) disappeared since.

Good Friday was an auspicious day to sow crops, which were thought to never fail.

It was also a day when many people cut their hair. This is sometimes explained as a 'sacrifice', but it was almost always agreed that this would make your hair grow twice as thick and as long. By contrast, fingernails or toenails were not to be cut that day as they'd never grow back.

Speaking of nails, no blacksmith would work that day because "it's not right to drive a nail on Good Friday on account of the nails that were driven into Our Lord's flesh". Neither should you shed a single drop of blood that day (by killing fowl, for instance).

Eggs laid on Good Friday were marked with a cross (sometimes with soot) and kept to eat on Easter Sunday. If there was only one Good Friday egg, everyone in the house was given a bit of it to keep away the sickness of the year. If eaten before sunrise, it would preserve against sunburn the following summer.

Meanwhile, if you boiled eggs on Good Friday and gave them to cattle, they were a cure for the scour.

Children were encouraged to go barefoot on Good Friday, whatever the weather, after which, it was believed, they would not get a cold for the following year. In some regions, it was held that any child born on Good Friday and baptised on Easter Sunday had a cure for ringworm.

Easter was a time of blessing. On Holy Saturday, fresh holy water would be brought home and sprinkled on cattle and other animals, as well as on the farmhouse, while holy water remaining from the previous year was sometimes thrown onto the fire.

A coal was also sent to the church to be blessed on Holy Saturday and was then placed over the fire to keep the house free from burning.

Rising to 'see the sun dance' in celebration of the Resurrection was a common practice, after which eggs would be consumed. One Donegal account notes how children pluck 'whin' or furze blossoms and boil them with the eggs to give the shells a radiant yellow colour. Eggs were said to resemble the Resurrection - as the young bird springs forth from the egg, so did Christ spring forth from the grave.

Consumption of a large number of eggs was considered a mark of heroism. One account from Ballymacelligott in Co Kerry proudly recalls a "Mr Kavanagh of Rathanny [who] ate 21 hen eggs, one goose egg, and a salt mackerel one Easter morning".

Irish religious folktales sometimes co-opted familiar figures from ancient heroic literature into their central casting. So momentous was Christ's crucifixion and death considered to be that, for some, it was unthinkable that there wasn't an Irish witness to this event.

Cue the tale of Conall Cearnach, member of the legendary Fianna, who left Ireland to join the Roman army and was posted to Palestine. He later claimed to have witnessed the crucifixion of a man whose death precipitated a great darkness upon the Earth.

Other traditions also suggested an Irish presence on Calvary; it was claimed that the INRI on the cross wasn't an acronym for Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews, but the handiwork of an Irishman who proclaimed Christ king on the cross (after all, In Rí in Old Irish translates as 'the King'!).

The most colourful of Irish Easter folk tales, however, must be that concerning the origin of tobacco. It relates how on Easter Sunday morning, the Virgin Mary arrives to Christ's tomb to find it empty.

Fearing for the whereabouts of her son's body, she becomes quite agitated. Just then an angel appears and assures her that all will be well. However, owing to her anxiety, Mary cannot fully take these words in and continues to shake in fear.

Seeing her distress, the angel rolls some leaves together into a cylindrical shape, lights it and passes it over to her, saying, "have a try of this and see if it helps".

As Mary puts the strange lighted object to her lips, she experiences herself relaxing and a great calm comes over her. "What is this thing?" she asks. "It's tomb-bacco," the angel explains. The story concludes with the observation that, because of its origins, tobacco was for many of its early years known as tomb-bacco and the Mother of God was its first consumer.

Salvador Ryan is professor of ecclesiastical history at the Pontifical University, St Patrick's College, Maynooth