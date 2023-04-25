Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up

Trinity College in Dublin has seen a 79pc reduction in observed smokers on its campus following the introduction of restrictions.

But vaping is on the increase since the pandemic.

“Healthy Trinity” student ambassadors have walked the campus over 2,400 times between May 2016 and February 2020 observing 2,909 people smoking, recording adherence to its smoking policy and people’s responses when asked to comply.

The university asks people to refrain from smoking outdoors on its campus, apart from in three restricted areas.

A spokeswoman said the university has used its College Green campus as a “living lab” to study the effect of smoke-free campus policies.

The 79pc drop in observed smoking is outlined in a newly published paper.

“Initial attempts in 2014 to become a smoke-free campus were welcomed by staff and postgraduates, although undergraduates favoured smoke-free zones over a smoke-free campus.

“Three smoke-free zones were introduced in places where smoking at building entrances was most problematic.

“Observed smoking reduced by 79pc from baseline in year one and by 83pc in year two.

“Building on that success, Trinity worked with TCD students union to negotiate a smoke-free campus policy.

“In 2018 some 71pc of 1,447 students voted to become smoke-free.

“The smoke-free campus policy achieved a reduction in smoking from baseline of 75pc, and 90pc of people smoking complied when reminded of the policy.”

Martina Mullin, Healthy Trinity operational lead and first author of the study, said: “We’re proud that Trinity now excludes the tobacco industry. And the use of the living lab approach has allowed us to really involve students in the process of doing so. Students are worried about the climate crisis. It’s been very enjoyable to see them take climate action by saying no to the tobacco industry which does so much harm to people and the planet.”

Professor Catherine Hayes, a public health specialist and the paper’s senior author acknowledges that some people continue to smoke on campus and that outdoor vaping is allowed under the policy.

She added: “We will continue to work with Trinity’s students and staff to encourage people to comply with the smoke free policy. We will also review our policy on vaping in the coming months.

"The rise in use of disposable vapes is a key concern due to their harmful impacts on health and contribution to environmental waste.”

She said vaping is on the rise in Trinity since the pandemic.

Vaping is currently banned indoors in Trinity and the college said it will work with students and staff to decide if it should be banned outdoors too.

Dr David McGrath, medical director of College Health and co-author of the report, said he expects to see controls currently applied to tobacco, extended to include vaping.

If Trinity is to ban vaping outdoors, student ambassadors would be tasked with walking the campus and reminding people vaping of the policy.

Student ambassadors have expressed concerns about doing that with one student pointing out, that unlike cigarettes, vapes can be taken in and out of pockets very quickly, making them much harder to spot.

During Green Week, a student initiative to recycle disposable vapes was introduced in Trinity. Ms Mullin said: “While I admire the initiative of the students who introduced this idea, I found it very depressing because it shows how normalised vaping is becoming amongst young people. For the tobacco industry, vaping is a return to the heyday of the 1950s.”