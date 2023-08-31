Smartphone ban in schools backed by health minister over fears for children’s mental health

Stephen Donnelly was being quizzed on a damning report on the country’s CAMHS mental health services for children and young people

Smartphones should be banned from schools because of the risks they pose to children, the health minister has said – but he said any bans should be voluntary.

Stephen Donnelly said the devices were damaging some children’s mental health, and also cited the risks posed by AI to young people.

Mr Donnelly said he is putting forward a detailed submission on the problem to the online safety commissioner.

Parents in several primary schools in Mr Donnelly’s Greystones, Co Wicklow base, have already signed up to a voluntary smartphone ban for their children.

Asked if he was in favour of a mandatory ban, Mr Donnelly said he would like to see it done in a voluntary way, with more support to facilitate schools to bring in a no-phone policy.

Lives are being destroyed by how some phones are used, Mr Donnely warned.

The minister, who was being questioned on reports that were highly critical of the country’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), where there are thousands of children on waiting lists, said he would like to see more work done on prevention.

He said efforts must be made to stop some of the root causes driving youth mental health distress.

“Certain types of mobile phone use and internet use are causing damage to young people,” Mr Donnelly said. “I will be putting a detailed submission to the online safety commissioner.

“There is incontrovertible evidence from the US surgeon general and around the world that certain types of mobile phone use cause immense damage to young people.”

He expressed particular concern about the AI chatbot on the Snapchat app, saying it “presents itself as a trusted friend”.

He referred to the work of two investigative journalists who set up a fake account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

She was told by the AI bot to go on Tinder and meet older men, he said.

It gave advice to the teen to take photos of herself in a bikini and put them online.

“That is what the AI bot is doing. No parent is able to pick up the phone and see what this bot is saying. There are really serious child protection issues,” he said.

He said a school no-phone rule was instigated by parents in some cases and schools in others and he would like to see it facilitated.

He spoke to the parent of one teenage girl who had turned from being happy and healthy to suffering anxiety because of online targeting about body image and anorexia. She is now in a “bad place”, he said.

Psychiatrists are treating children who cannot sleep because their phone is on the go all night, he said.

Referring to the major failings in CAMHS, Mr Donnelly said the Mental Health Commission report, which looked at the services in each HSE area, pulled no punches. It found serious deficits in access and clinical governance.

He said he is this week meeting with the new national clinical lead for Child and Youth Mental Health whose task it will be to ensure there is consistent high-quality governance across all HSE CAMHS teams.

The waiting list had reduced from 4,600 to 3,900, he added, but that could be due to a reduction in summer referrals.

Mr Donnelly pledged to do everything he could to improve the service, including more use of private facilities. He added that the greatest strength of CAMHS was its “dedicated workforce”.