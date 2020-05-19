Small weddings may be allowed to take place from July - Simon Harris

Health Minister Simon Harris has said "very small" weddings with close family and friends might be able to take place in July.

According to the Government road map out of lockdown, small weddings would be permitted in the Republic of Ireland by phase four, which is due to begin on July 20.

Mr Harris told Newstalk FM the Government will be working on more detailed guidance about weddings over the next few weeks.

"Over the next weeks what we have to do is provide more clarity in relation to this. At the moment, what we're saying is we could arrive at a point at stage four in July - and even that date can't be guaranteed - we will have to see how we get on in the next few weeks."

"In stage four of our plan we are saying you could have small social gatherings ie a small wedding or baptism. Small is going to be small - 100 is mot small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends."

"I have to be honest - nobody can guarantee where we will be with this virus in July or August."

PA Media