Small numbers apply for rental protections to help safeguard against eviction

Precarious position: Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says the conditions which apply to the scheme are too stringent. PHOTO: COLLINS

The Government's new protections for renters whose earnings are affected by Covid-19 will assist only a tiny minority of tenants, new figures suggest.

Just 159 people have applied for the scheme that safeguards certain renters against eviction and rent increases until next January.

The scheme, which came into effect on August 1, replaced the blanket protection for all renters announced early in the pandemic when the national lockdown prevented hundreds of thousands of workers from earning their regular wage.

But critics say it is too restrictive and will leave many renters who are still in a precarious financial position at risk of losing their home.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, who obtained the figures, said it was hard to believe the number of applicants reflected the true number of tenants in difficulties.

"I think there are probably a number of things happening here. It may be that people don't know the scheme exists, in which case it needs to be better publicised," he said.

"I think many tenants also have a fear about how their landlord is going to react if they seek to have these protections applied to their tenancy. But mainly, I think it's the conditions that apply. You have to be on a Covid-related payment and you have to be in arrears.

"I had a woman contact me whose income is 20pc because of Covid but she doesn't quality for a Covid payment. She's outside a rent pressure zone, her rent has been increased and she can't pay it on her reduced income.

"There is no protection in the new arrangement for her and I believe there must be many more like her."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently defended the scheme in the Dáil when Sinn Féin and other opposition parties appealed for the return of the general ban on rent increases and evictions after Dublin was placed back under Level 3 Covid restrictions.

"The reason the blanket ban could not be continued is that, fundamentally, it was unconstitutional," Mr Martin said.

"We were no longer at the time, and are no longer now, in a lockdown situation. Dublin is not in lockdown. Level 3 is not lockdown. All sectors are open, bar the hospitality area generally and some areas of arts, culture and entertainment. Manufacturing is open, retail is open and construction is open."

He said if there was a move to Level 4 or 5, additional measures would be considered.

Mr Ó Broin said it would be too late when large numbers of renters were in difficulties. "You need protections to stop the problem arising. They're of limited use after the event."

Separately, Mr Ó Broin obtained figures that show a continuing slide in the number of private rental tenancies and landlords, which he said reflected the growing influence of institutional landlords in the market. Almost 20,000 tenancies have been lost from the market since 2016, the number dropping from 319,822 to 299,726, while the number of landlords fell from 173,624 to 168,106 in the last year alone.

"We're losing the small, part-time and accidental landlords with the more affordable properties to the institutional investors who are only interested in the high end of the market which limits the choice for many low and middle-income earners."

Irish Independent