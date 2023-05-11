Small festivals in jeopardy as they can’t source cheap accommodation, Dáil committee hears

The accommodation crisis is threatening the future of small festivals as organisers struggle to find affordable beds for artists and festival goers, TDs and Senators have been told.

The Oireachtas Tourism Committee was told the lack of affordable hotel beds space is a “very real issue” as the festival season gets underway.

Rachel Holstead, the Arts Facilitator at Ealain na Gaeltachta, which promotes arts in the Gaeltacht, said it funds between 20 and 25 festivals, many of which are in “high profile” tourist areas.

“They’re experiencing significant difficulties accessing accommodation for their guest artists as well as for attendees, either Irish or international. And when they can access accommodation, it’s significantly more expensive,” she said.

“It’s a very real issue. It’s potentially limiting the activity of festivals, it’s potentially limiting the accessibility of great festival activity to local communities.”

Senator Malcolm Byrne said there is a knock-on impact if affordable accommodation cannot be sourced either for artists or for revellers who are travelling down the country to attend festivals.

“If somebody is going to be travelling to a community for an arts festival and there isn’t accommodation available, that has a knock on,” he said.

“The role that arts organisations have been playing in terms of integration and displaced persons has been hugely important.”

It comes as the Government has been told the tourism industry faces a €1bn hit due to hotel bed shortages throughout the country.

Currently, 37,500 refugees are being accommodated in hotels and guesthouses and only 2,500 beds have come back to the market since the start of the year.

The figures are contained in a briefing paper which was presented to ministers last week.