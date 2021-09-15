| 15°C Dublin

Small anti-Irish language group trying to ‘hijack’ anti-protocol protest in east Belfast

People who objected to east Belfast pre-school planning to join unrelated rally in city on Friday

An anti-protocol rally takes place on the Shankill Road earlier this year Expand

Allison Morris

Just five people turned up at the latest protest against plans to open an Irish language pre-school in east Belfast.

Those protesting against the nursery have now been accused of trying to “hijack” anti-protocol protests in order to claim they have greater support than they do, after posting online that they were joining up with a rally planned in east Belfast on Friday.

Earlier this year, plans for a Naiscoil situated in the grounds of Braniel Primary School had to be abandoned after an online campaign of harassment by a number of people who objected to the scheme.

