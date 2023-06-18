Sligo train tragedy: ‘Please look after my kids… tell them I love them from the top of their heads to the bottom of their toes’
Rebecca McLoughlin, who survived trackside horror, tells of injured aunt Jessica’s dying words
Rodney Edwards
The sounds she will never be able to forget were still in Rebecca McLoughlin’s ears as she lay near the railway track at Knox Park, Ballisodare, Co Sligo last Wednesday afternoon. The blaring horn, the panic, then the bang — the side of the locomotive had just struck both her and her aunt, Jessica McLoughlin.