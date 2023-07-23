Slight increase in rental properties but HAP housing remains ‘shockingly low’

Simon Community’s Locked Out of the Market report shows scale of problem

There has been a slight increase in the number of properties available to rent according to the latest Simon Community’s Locked Out of the Market report, but the number of properties available for the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) scheme remain “shockingly low”.

In the snapshot study carried out by the charity over three days in June, there was a total of 934 homes available to rent — at any price — within the 16 major towns and cities.

This represents a 39pc rise (262 additional properties) compared to the number of rental properties recorded in the Locked Out of the Market report in March, when just 672 properties were available to rent.

Almost three-quarters (671) of the properties that were available to rent (at any price) were located within the three Dublin areas studied.

Wayne Stanley, executive director at the Simon Communities of Ireland, told the Sunday Independent this weekend it is still too soon to say whether the rental crisis has begun to ease based on a single snapshot report.

“We are still seeing private landlords leaving the market, we are still seeing very low levels of accommodation available. It should be multiples of availability compared to where we are,” he said.

Although the increase in properties “looks significant”, Mr Stanley said there are still only 50 Hap properties to rent across 16 areas “so it is still clear the private rental market is not an option for those who are experiencing homelessness. You would want to have five times the number of properties available under Hap rates compared to what we are seeing at the moment”.

Hap is a social support for people who have a long-term housing need. It is administrated by local authorities.

Ahead of the report’s launch this week, the new findings also show how the rental crisis is impacting people living outside of Dublin.

Portlaoise had the lowest number of homes available to rent, with just one property available over the three days. Sligo had two properties available during the study period.

Five of the 16 study areas experienced a decrease in the availability of properties to rent. These were Athlone (-50pc), Galway city suburbs (-6pc), Kildare (-2pc), Sligo town (-80pc), and Portlaoise (-67pc).

The 50 properties available to rent within standard and discretionary Hap limits represents a 72pc increase on the 29 properties available within Hap rates in the March report.

The organisation said that, while the increase is welcome, the proportion of Hap properties in relation to the general market remains low. Just 5.4pc of the total properties available to rent examined in this study were available at Hap rates.

This compares to 2021 when, on average, 27pc of all properties examined in the Locked Out of the Market series were available through Hap.

“With each passing quarter we thought ‘it can’t get any worse than this’ and in the last quarter we have seen a slight uptick. But there is still a shockingly low level of properties available for people who are at risk of homelessness and it points to the lack of affordability more generally in the housing system,” he said.​

In a similar report carried out by the charity last July, there were a total of 657 homes available to rent at any price within the 16 major towns and cities. In that report not a single property within Hap limits for parents with one child was identified anywhere in the country. Just 12 properties were available within the discretionary rate (where local authorities have the option to pay more).

“We want people to understand this is the reality and the pressure that people are under who are suffering the trauma of homelessness and are desperately trying to get out of it,” said Mr Stanley.

Reacting to the report, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for housing, Eoin Ó Broin stressed that “only a very, very small number” of properties available to rent fall “not just within the standard Hap limits, but the discretionary Hap limits”, which is 50pc above the base rate in Dublin and 30pc above the base rate everywhere else.

“The report is also significant for renters who aren’t eligible for Hap but who are on modest incomes,” he said.

“The fact that so many of the properties on the market are above the discretionary Hap limits means it’s not just social housing applicants who are suffering but singles and working couples who are on modest and above modest incomes who are not able to afford the €1,900 or €2,000 a month, so they are also under enormous pressure.”