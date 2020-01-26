The heartbroken family of an accomplished student and athlete who died in a Cork stabbing hailed him as "their buddy" and someone they were deeply proud to call a son and brother.

'Sleep peacefully my sweet child' - Cameron Blair (20) remembered for his 'kindness and generosity' at funeral

Hundreds gathered at St Peter's Church in Bandon for the funeral service of Cameron Blair (20) who died after he suffered a stab wound to the neck while attending a house party on Cork's Bandon Road on January 16.

Victim: Cameron Blair was a talented rugby player and athlete

The second year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) died despite desperate efforts by paramedics and Cork University Hospital (CUH) surgeons to save him.

The mourners were led at St Peter's Church in Bandon by his heartbroken parents, Noel and Kathy and his younger brother, Alan.

Noel Blair said the young man was as much his buddy as his son.

"Cameron - my darling son. When you were a small boy I used to call you my 'buddy'. You grew up to be a fine young man. I was so proud to be your father. You lived life to the full...you were a loyal friend, a protective brother and a beautiful boy. You were unique and nothing can replace you. Rest in peace Cameron."

His mother, Kathy, read out the poem 'Stop All The Clocks' by W.H. Auden in tribute to her son.

"Cameron - you were my north, my south, my east, my west - my working week and my Sunday rest. My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song, I thought our world would last forever - I was wrong. Sleep peacefully my sweet child."

Alan Blair fought back tears as he paid a tribute to his protective big brother.

"My dear brother, where do I begin? Your actions were always kind, a generous heart and an active mind. I adored you since I was small and the day you left us was the saddest day of all."

"My keeper of secrets, you were loyal to the end and I always thought of you as my best friend. I never thought I would see the day when you were not there to show me the way, but it wouldn't be your wish for me to be forever sad. So I try to remind myself of the happy times we had. Sleep tight Cam."

The funeral service was led by Rev Anne Skuse, the chaplain at Bandon Grammar School where Cameron was a student and where his younger brother, Alan, is still a pupil.

She said the talented young man had touched the lives of all who had the privilege of getting to know him - with his death having left his entire community broken-hearted.

"Cameron had within his soul a deep kindness and care for others; a generosity of spirit that shone so bright this week as so many people, both young and old, recalled small acts of loving kindness that he had shown to them; acts of kindness that were done quietly, without wishing to draw any attention to himself," she said.

She stressed that such generosity of spirit was a reflection on those who loved him, nurtured him and brought him up to be the remarkable person he was.

Rev Skuse was assisted by the Rector of Bandon Parish, Rev Denis MacCarthy.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne & Ross, Dr Paul Colton, delivered the commendation and final blessing.

Also present was Fr Dave McAuliffe, the Chaplain of Cork Institude of Technology (CIT), where Cameron had been studying since 2018.

Amongst the tributes paid to Cameron was a moving commendation from one Cork family who revealed the young man had once personally intervened to help protect their child from bullying.

Dr Colton told mourners the last time he had been with Cameron in St Peter's Church was for his Confirmation ceremony seven years ago.

"The last time I stood on this step beside Cameron was on May 19 2013 to lay my hand on his head in Confirmation," Dr Colton said.

"Our prayer that day was that: 'Cameron would continue to be God’s forever … until he comes to God’s everlasting kingdom.' On that happy day, we did not remotely imagine that this devastating day would come cruelly far too soon in his young life."

Cameron was an accomplished athlete and had won county and national honours at both rugby and athletics.

He was also a talented student with special tributes being paid by CIT college officials.

As a mark of respect, special guards of honour were provided for his funeral cortege as it travelled from the Blair family home in Ballinascarthy to St Peter's Church in Bandon.

Guards of honour were provided by Bandon Grammar School, Hamilton High School, Bandon Rugby Club, Bandon Athletic Club and CIT.

Following the funeral service, the young man was taken to Kilbeg Cemetery for burial.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged before a special sitting of Cork District Court last Friday night with the murder of Cameron Blair.

The teen was remanded to the Oberstown House Centre and will appear again before Cork Children's Court on Friday.

Online Editors