'Sleazy' strip club signs have no place in Dublin, says senator

"Sleazy" and "degrading" strip club advertisements have no place on the streets of the capital, according to a Dublin senator.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone is calling for the usage of such advertisements to cease immediately, stating that the ads - which often feature semi-naked women in provocative poses - are giving a bad impression of the city to tourists.

Senator Noone said: "Every major capital city has an area where tourists congregate. In Dublin, Temple Bar is an area with a plethora of pubs and restaurants that attract people from all over the world who are visiting our shores. "It is a place where people form their opinions about our country and is the epicentre of our hospitality industry."

The senator referred to the men walking the streets of Temple Bar wearing sandwich boards advertising strip clubs stating: "These sandwich boards depict women in various stages of undress. They are not family friendly and are demeaning to women." She also questioned the effect the signs have on younger generations: "What kind of messages about Ireland are they sending to young girls?

"These signs are degrading. "If people want to find lap dancing clubs I’m sure they can search for them online, we don’t need sordid signs in family areas. This needs to stop immediately. We need to set a good example to our young people."

