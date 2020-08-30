'Slap in the face' - locals 'outraged' after footage emerges of scenes of people dancing on Killarney street

Locals are “outraged” after video footage emerged this morning of “completely unacceptable” scenes of people dancing in the street in Killarney.

Video footage which emerged on Sunday showed a large group of people gathered on the Main Street in the southwest Kerry town, with some seen standing on telephone boxes and bins.

Revellers can be seen singing and dancing, with little social distancing or masks visible.

Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Brendan Cronin, has condemned late-night party scenes on the streets of Killarney last night.



The videos of the behaviour, which have gone viral, have caused anger and upset across the county.



Cllr Cronin described the scenes as ‘absolutely shocking’ and ‘appalling’ and called for a full investigation into what happened and now the incident occurred.



“This is a slap in the face to all the great work in Killarney that has been done to make our town safe.”

“I have contacted Superintendent Flor Murphy, Killarney Chamber of Commerce, and Kerry County Council Management to arrange a meeting to discuss the situation. There needs to be a full investigation.”



Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism have also issued a statement expressing their disappointment.

Kerry Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said that there is local anger over the footage.

“The people’s behaviour last night was completely unacceptable.

“There is outrage from the local people in Killarney and in Kerry over what went on in Killarney last night.

“We have students who are going back to school tomorrow, we have teachers who are going back to school tomorrow, we have parents who are worried about schools reopening tomorrow, and then we have this sort of behaviour.

“So, it’s not good,” he said.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has called for the “full force of the law” to be applied for bars breaching guidelines, although it remains unclear how the gathering began.

“The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has reiterated its call for the full force of the law to be applied to any pub found to be in breach of guidelines following a number of incidents in Killarney on Saturday night, which involved large groups of people gathering on the streets in contravention of all current protocols,” said a statement from the group.

“While the exact nature of what occurred prior to the incidents that appeared on social media remains unclear, the guidelines for restaurants and pubs serving food state that alcohol can only be served along with a €9 meal and guests can only remain on the premises for 105 minutes.

The group added that it supports new gardaí powers to close down non-compliant businesses.

“The VFI supports the introduction of new legislation that will give Gardai the powers to close down businesses found to be in breach of the guidelines.”

In response for comment from Independent.ie, An Garda Siochana said that it doesn't comment on footage circulating on social media.

However, it said that it had patrolling resources in the Killarney area.

"An Garda Síochána had resources on patrol in the Killarney District with local Gardaí reporting a large numbers of persons socialising in Killarney over the evening.

