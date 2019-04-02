Ski trip and new machinery on Ireland's newest millionaire Odhrán Doherty's wishlist

Just minutes after Ireland’s newest millionaire Odhrán Doherty found out he had hit the jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus One draw... he went to buy a celebratory pint but his card wouldn't work.

Odhrán doesn’t need to worry about that anymore though as he walked away from Lotto HQ on Abbey Street today with a cheque worth €1million in his hands.

Joined by his mum and dad Margaret and Liam – Liam being the purchaser of the ticket for his lucky son – the Donegal man arrived in the capital in a Hummer.

His sister Lana, who lives in Wexford, and brother Shane, who flew in from Manchester for the occasion, were also there to celebrate.

Odhrán’s girlfriend Jessica was also by his side as the bubbly was popped and Odhrán came to terms with his big win.

"I can’t even describe it in words – it is amazing," he said.

"We will have a think how we will spend it and let it settle."

A skiing holiday was one thing on his wish list as was a new tractor for the family farm where he works.

"I might buy a bit of new machinery," he said.

And while he might be partying tonight, he will be back to the day job by tomorrow, with lambing season in full flow.

"I’ll be back on the farm tomorrow evening – the lambing never stops."

Telling the story of how his card wouldn’t work for him when he found out about his new fortune he said:

"I was out and I went up to get a couple of drinks to celebrate and my card wasn’t working, it was a faulty card or something.

"That was a bit annoying – but I didn’t even need a drink that night I was happy out the way it was."

