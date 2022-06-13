Skellig Michael closed until further notice due to rockfall event

Skellig Michael is closed until further notice due to a rock fall event.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) today announced the issue with that the popular tourist attraction.

No one has been injured from the rock fall, however, the island has been closed for a full examination and will reopen to visitors once it is deemed safe to do so.

Read More

In a statement, the OPW said: “The island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

“Skellig Michael will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.”

Skellig Michael is one of two UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Republic of Ireland, the other being Brú an Bóinne.

It was named a World Heritage Site in 1996 and because of the difficult crossing from the mainland to the island, it is only accessible during the summer months.

Located on this rock off the Kerry coast is St Fionan's monastery, which is one of the earliest foundations in the country.

The monks that lived on this island prayed and slept in beehive-shaped huts which can still be seen in the stone to this day.

After the monks left the island in the 13th century it became a place of pilgrimage.

Getting to the top of the rock involves climbing 618 steep, uneven steps.

It is one of two Skellig Islands (the other being Little Skellig) and it featured in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It was always a popular tourist attraction but since featuring in the film in 2014 it has become a major attraction for movie fans.

Many local business owners said after the island was featured in the major film business was booming.