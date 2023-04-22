| 8.5°C Dublin

Skeletons in the closet: inside Trinity’s hidden anatomy museum

The university has a controversial collection of human remains, gathered over centuries by fair means and foul. Kim Bielenberg takes an exclusive tour as its custodians prepare to return a set of stolen skulls to Inishbofin

Kim Bielenberg

A most unconventional collective funeral is expected to take place on Inishbofin in July.

For some of the 13 individuals who are being mourned, it is likely to be the second time around. They may have been buried before, but nobody knows who they are or how they died.

