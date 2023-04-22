Skeletons in the closet: inside Trinity’s hidden anatomy museum

A most unconventional collective funeral is expected to take place on Inishbofin in July.

For some of the 13 individuals who are being mourned, it is likely to be the second time around. They may have been buried before, but nobody knows who they are or how they died.

What is known about them is that their skulls were stolen from a church on the Co Galway island 133 years ago by the anthropologist Alfred Cort Haddon and his accomplice Andrew Francis Dixon, who later became professor of anatomy at Trinity College.

In his diary, Haddon recalled how the pair stumbled over gravestones on their way into the church, snatched the skulls from a recess in the corner and hid them in a sack. When challenged by local people on their return journey, they said they were carrying poitín.

Nicknamed ‘Headhunter’, Haddon was carrying out research measuring skulls and the ill-gotten Inishbofin haul was donated to Trinity College. They have been stored for generations in the university’s Old Anatomy Museum, a hidden and mysterious enclave at the back of the campus. It is not open to the public.

Nobody can be sure how many bodies there are in the grounds of the college, but a recent report commissioned by the university found it holds more than 484 human remains from various parts of the world as well as Ireland.

Among the museum’s remarkable exhibits are skeletons of giants, numerous skulls and body parts known as “wet specimens”, intricately dissected and preserved in formaldehyde in jars.

There are notes about students, ancient medical instruments and vivid portraits of people with unusual maladies. Most of the bodies were collected in the 18th and 19th centuries — by fair means or foul.

The museum is also home to an Egyptian mummy said to date from 1,500BC. Maurice the Mummy, as he was once affectionately known to staff, was found under the stairs in the anatomy department a decade ago when it was sorting through the collection. He is being kept in storage and there are no plans to display him.

Much of the collection has yet to be catalogued, including bones that were stashed in old tea chests, wrapped in newspapers from 1948.

Scientists recently carried out carbon-dating tests on one of the Inishbofin skulls and discovered that it was up to 500 years old: its owner could have been knocking around in the lifetime of pirate queen Gráinne Mhaol. That was before Trinity College itself was founded in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in 1592.

When I visited the museum last week, the Inishbofin skulls were carefully packed away in two cardboard boxes, ready to be returned. Staff unpacked the boxes to show me the skulls, but asked us not to photograph them out of sensitivity to the island community.

Marie Coyne, an Inishbofin genealogist, and Ciarán Walsh, an anthropologist from Kerry, have led a campaign to have the skulls returned to the island. After most of the islanders signed a petition supporting the move, the Trinity College board decided to give them back.

The handover is expected to take place at a private ceremony in the university. Walsh told the Independent that an undertaker will transport the skulls to Cleggan in Co Galway, and they will be ferried by boat to the island with a flotilla.

On July 16, 133 years to the day after they were taken from the island, the skulls are expected to be buried in a graveyard in the presence of a relative of Haddon, the man who spirited them away.

The transfer is the culmination of a long campaign, and it may just be the beginning of a process where human remains from the college are returned to their place of origin if requested.

Expand Close The skeleton of James Conway, who lived until he was 111. Photo by Fergal Phillips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The skeleton of James Conway, who lived until he was 111. Photo by Fergal Phillips

Evi Numen, the curator of the Old Anatomy Museum, would like to see a time when the unique collection at Trinity is open to the public. She said there could be a medical heritage centre built around the museum and she is keen to emphasise the collection’s educational, historical and scientific significance.

The display and retention of human remains has become highly contentious in recent years, especially among universities such as Trinity with a colonial past. Numen feels it is important to treat the historical human remains with the same sensitivity afforded to bodies used for study by present-day medical students.

The donation of bodies for medical science used to be an impersonal and anonymous process. But now the first names of donors may be revealed to students, with the consent of the donor’s family. Numen says this practice instils respect and fosters the “whole patient mentality” that students will be encouraged to follow in their careers. The deceased people are commemorated at an event every three years in the college.

As curator, Numen wants the older human remains to be treated with similar respect. Not much is known about many of the individuals whose body parts were collected. In some cases, the people are identified and Numen is keen to personalise their stories.

“We have a tendency to talk to our dead residents,” she says jokingly.

She shows me the most celebrated and previously the most controversial exhibit in the museum. The 7ft 3in Tipperary giant Cornelius Magrath stands in a glass case, towering above other skeletons.

Magrath had acromegaly, a condition that causes abnormal growth. He grew so tall in his youth that he was able to make a living showing off his height, touring theatrical shows and fairs in London, Paris and other European cities. Audiences came in their hundreds up to see him, but he died aged just 23 in 1760. “There is a whole mythology around his death — and the idea that his body was stolen,” Numen says.

Magrath’s fate came to national attention when RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy suggested in 2017 that his skeleton be given a decent burial because his body had been allegedly snatched by students who gatecrashed his wake. Depending on which account you read, they got hold of the body by passing around drugged whiskey or spiked porter, and those attending the wake fell into a slumber. Cornelius was carried off and dissected, according to this version of events.

Numen expresses some scepticism about these reports: she says they were not contemporaneous and appeared in newspapers much later on.

Ciaran O’Neill, a Trinity College historian and leader of its Colonial Legacies project, believes Magrath’s skeleton should not be displayed.

Expand Close Clues from the past: A skull with tiny indents, a sign of syphilis. Photo by Fergal Phillips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clues from the past: A skull with tiny indents, a sign of syphilis. Photo by Fergal Phillips

“There is no evidence that he wanted to be on display,” he says. “I have never seen any evidence that he was okay with it.”

Many of the exhibits are the remains of people with medical conditions. Among them is the skeleton of William Clarke, born in 1677. He suffered from fibrodysplasia, a rare condition where muscles and tendons turn to bone.

On one shelf there are skulls with tiny indents at the top, a sign that these individuals had suffered from syphilis.

Siobhan Ward, the chief technical officer of Trinity’s anatomy department, shows the skeleton of James Conway, a man who died at the age of 111. Ward says he fought under Admiral Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar, and after his return to Ireland died in the poor house of the South Dublin Union.

Conway died without next of kin, because he outlived them, and his body was acquired by the university. The chairman of the anatomy department, Daniel J Cunningham, examined his brain and made death masks that were sent to university medical schools around the world.

“Little did James Conway know that his face would be arriving in Harvard, London and Australia,” Ward says.

Cunningham devised a unique way of displaying sections of body parts encased in plaster and preserved in formaldehyde in glass jars. On display in the museum, there are sections of the inside of a human head with the brain, nose and mouth clearly visible. The effect is like an illustration in a book in 3D.

The curator showed me one of the oldest exhibits in the museum, donated by the Earl of Shelburne in 1729: an eerie wax head built on the scaffolding of an actual human skull.

Expand Close A wax model built on a human skull from 1729. Photo by Fergal Phillips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A wax model built on a human skull from 1729. Photo by Fergal Phillips

Members of the steering group overseeing the museum are keen to keep the collection together as an educational resource. Professor Martina Hennessy, chairwoman of the steering group, says the exhibits can be used for teaching anatomy, history and art.

There is common agreement among academics that Trinity has an opportunity to open an impressive medical museum, but there are bound to be questions about any human remains that are displayed.

What were the circumstances in which they were acquired, was consent given, where do they come from, and have there been requests for remains to be returned?

Back in the 18th and early 19th centuries, students at Trinity and the Royal College of Surgeons were notorious for snatching corpses from the paupers’ graveyard at Bully’s Acre in Dublin for dissection.

“It was a rite of passage for students to steal their first body,” O’Neill says.

In 1791, a law was passed to allow anatomists to use the bodies of executed criminals for dissection classes. But the supply from that source was not sufficient to meet the needs of growing medical schools.

O’Neill says many of the bodies used for anatomy classes or research in past centuries came from poor people in Ireland, or they were acquired in colonial outposts, often donated by Trinity graduates.

The handover of the Inishbofin skulls will not be the first time that historic human remains have been returned from Trinity to their place of origin. In 2009, the university returned three Maori mummified heads and a skeleton to the National Museum of New Zealand, complying with a Maori wish to return them to descendants.

In its report on the Inishbofin haul, Trinity’s Colonial Legacies working group suggested that such collections were often acquired in ways that were problematic and even illegal.

“Correspondence also highlights that many human remains were taken by stealth and by digging up sacred burial grounds and graveyards,” the report says.

“Human remains were also collected from victims of colonial negligence and violence, including skulls of those who were executed or died in captivity… or as a result of famines.”

Expand Close Skull measurements being carried out on an Inishbofin resident using a craniometer in 1893. Photo by CR Browne /courtesy of TCD / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Skull measurements being carried out on an Inishbofin resident using a craniometer in 1893. Photo by CR Browne /courtesy of TCD

As well as measuring the skulls of dead specimens, scientists in Trinity used tools known as craniometers to measure island residents from the west coast in the 1890s for the university’s anthropometric laboratory.

Skull measurements were used to classify people into racial groupings, and to make claims about differences in intelligence. Islanders off the west coast were considered to be of special interest because of a theory that they were descended from an indigenous race undiluted by Anglo Saxon influences.

“In 1890, Trinity was at the cutting edge of racial science,” O’Neill says.

The Inishbofin skulls were not the only body parts from the west that were acquired by Alfred Cort Haddon in questionable circumstances. He also took skulls from Finian’s Bay in Co Kerry and the Aran Islands, and these are also stored in the Old Anatomy Museum. Trinity College’s board did not include these skulls when it announced in February that it would return the Inishbofin skulls.

The evidence that they were stolen by Haddon is not as clear cut. Haddon did not boast about stealing them in his journal, but the Kerry anthropologist Ciarán Walsh is confident that they will be returned to their local communities.