A massive garda investigation has begun in Wexford after a badly decomposed body was found in a ditch just before midday .

Skeletal remains found in Wexford 'are those of a woman'

The grim discovery was made by a woman who was walking her dog this morning at Ballyandrew in the village of Ferns at around noon.

The area has been sealed off and the case is being investigated by Enniscorthy gardai.

The garda technical bureau will attend the scene in the morning and the office of the State Pathologist has been informed.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí believe the gender of the remains to be female. It is understood the remains were found with a backpack.

It is not known how long the body had been in the location where it was found.

Local farmer Harry Murphy was passing through when he came upon the scene this afternoon.

He said he was "shocked" when he realised a body bad been discovered within a mile from his home.

"I was coming through and I didn’t know what was happening when I saw the guards," he said.

"This is a quiet area and I was shocked because nothing ever really happens like this around here.

"I go up and down that road every day, I only live a mile up the road," he added.

Residents in the quiet farming community said they are not aware of anyone who is missing from the area.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Pip Breen said the local community was shocked but hopeful the discovery would bring "closure" once the remains are identified.

"Everyone who is missing a relative will say to themselves ‘is this one of ours?’ and that’s the biggest thing here,” he said.

"We have to wait to see and everyone is only guessing for something at this stage...

"There is nothing good about this and the only thing is it might bring closure for someone."

