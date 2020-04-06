Skeletal remains discovered by walkers in Dublin date back to 15th century

Skeletal remains discovered by walkers in Swords this afternoon have been identified as dating from the 15th Century.

Gardai had called a forensic anthropologist to the site in Dublin where the remains were discovered.

They were found at River Valley Park, Swords, at around 6.30pm when a section of the Ward River washed away part of the bank.

It’s understood the site is close to an old burial ground.

Officers sealed off the area, while examinations took place.

“The skeletal remains were examined this evening by a forensic anthropologist and deemed to be ancient, dating back to roughly the 15th Century.

“This is no longer a Garda matter and the scene has been lifted.

“The National Museum of Ireland will be notified of the find,” a statement said.

Online Editors