It might be time to fire up the barbecue and slather on the suncream once again as temperatures are set to reach up to 25C this week.

Sizzling summer: Temperatures to reach up to 25C but weather expected to take a turn

Sun-seekers will be delighted to hear that although some light scattered showers and drizzle are predicted across the country the weekend looks set to be completely dry, Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures for the rest of this week will remain in the high teens to low twenties before increasing throughout the weekend.

The warm weather will continue in to next week as the top temperatures of 25C holds steady through Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoying the weather at Portmarnock Beach with a good book was Claire Daly from Swords.Picture: Steve Humphreys

Tomorrow will be another "mild and muggy" day but it 's more good news as we will experience less humidity from Thursday with high pressure leading to a bright Friday.

A heavy thunderstorm warning in the United Kingdom will have no affect on Ireland, Met Éireann has said.

"There is no threat of any thunderstorm in this country," a forecaster told Independent.ie.

The entire country is set to be dry from Saturday onwards as some "persistent" rain eases off in the north.

We can expect cloud cover to gradually clear away from all parts across the weekend and beyond for continuing bright and sunny conditions.

Enjoy the sun while you can, however, as early predictions forecast the rain to return by the end of next week.

Online Editors