Strep A can cause children to become seriously ill

Invasive Strep A infection has led to sixteen deaths in children and adults since October, figures show.

There have been six deaths in children: four in those aged under 10 years old and two among 10-17 year olds. Ten deaths were notified in adults ranging in age from 50 to 96.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre update comes following the increase in notified invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS) infections in Ireland since October 2022.

Between October 2 last and February 25 some 152 cases of iGAS were notified in Ireland. Of these, 56 or 37pc were in children aged under 18 years, of whom 48 were aged 0-9 years.

This contrasts with the pre-pandemic years when approximately 25pc of iGAS infections were in children aged under 18.

In a normal year, iGAS infections typically peak during the first six months. The increase observed towards the end of 2022 is the first time a peak has been reported outside this usual peak period.

During the pandemic, normal social mixing patterns were interrupted which led to changes in how diseases such as iGAS presented.

“Group A streptococcus is a common bacteria. Lots of us carry it in our throats and on our skin and it doesn’t always result in illness. However, Group A streptococcus does cause a number of infections, some mild and some more serious.

“The most serious infection caused by Group A streptococcus occurs when it becomes invasive (invasive group A strep). That is when the bacteria gets into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or bloodstream. This is called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) and in rare cases it can be fatal.

“While iGAS infections are still uncommon, there has been a small increase in cases this year reported in Ireland, particularly in children under 10 and sadly, a small number of deaths.”

The Irish Meningococcal and Sepsis Reference Laboratory , based in Temple St Hospital, is currently carrying out investigations to determine if a particular strain Strep A is responsible for the increase in iGAS infections in children and in the wider population in Ireland.

“There have been reports of similar increases in iGAS infections amongt paediatric patients in other countries, including the Netherlands and France.

"The reason for such increases is not fully understood as yet. There is likely a combination of factors, including increased social mixing compared to the previous years as well the effects of higher levels of respiratory viruses such as Covid-19, flu and RSV.”

It is spread by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs and sneezes or from a wound.

Some people can have the bacteria present in their body without feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of infections and while they can pass it on, the risk of spread is much greater when a person is unwell.

Strep A causes infections in the skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract. It’s responsible for infections such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, scarlet fever, impetigo and cellulitis among others.

While infections like these can be unpleasant, they rarely become serious.

The most serious infections linked are linked due to invasive Strep A.

It advised that “as a parent, if you feel that your child is seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement.”

Contact your GP if:

* your child is getting worse

* your child is feeding or eating much less than normal

* your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration

* your baby is under three months and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than three months and has a temperature of 39C or higher

* your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

* your child is very tired or irritable

Call 999 or go to an Emergency Department if:

* your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs

* there are pauses when your child breathes

* your child has a rash that does not fade when you press a glass against it

* your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue

* your child’s skin is pale, and feels cold and clammy

* if your child has a seizure (convulsion or fit)

* your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake